Ridgefield homeowners thank community for support following fire

The home at 70 Pumping Station Road in Ridgefield received significant damage from a blaze on Thursday, Oct. 17. An investigation into what caused the fire is still pending.

The following was submitted to The Ridgefield Press as a letter to the editor. It was written by the homeowners of 70 Pumping Station Road in Ridgefield.

Dear Ridgefield Friends,

Last week, we lost our Ridgefield home of nearly 50 years to fire, and slowly but surely we are getting ourselves back on track.

In the immediate aftermath, we want to express our sincere gratitude to everyone in our wonderful town for the warmth and support you have shown us.

In particular, we are grateful to the Ridgefield Fire Department and the fire services of neighboring towns that came to our aid, and to the Town of Ridgefield, its Social Service department, and to First Selectman Rudy Marconi for coming to see us.

In the last few days, we have been reminded of the immeasurable value of the community we have so enjoyed for many years, and which we will continue to enjoy!

We are deeply grateful to our dear friends, neighbors and family for their love and kindness, and to the countless community members who have offered shelter, clothing and food. We are sad to have lost our old home, but truly thankful to be surrounded by such an amazing community of people.

Sincerely,

Alison and Joseph Doucet