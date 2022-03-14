Ridgefield holds candlelight vigil to support Ukraine amid Russian invasion: ‘We didn’t forget them’ March 14, 2022 Updated: March 14, 2022 2:27 p.m.
Ridgefield residents gather in Ballard Park for a candlelight vigil to stand in solidarity with Ukraine amid the ongoing invasion from Russia. Sunday, March 13, 2022, Ridgefield, Conn.
East Ridge Middle School chorus teacher Rebecca Merrick sang “Imagine” by The Beatles, accompanied by local real estate agent David Harris on guitar. Sunday, March 13, 2022, Ridgefield, Conn.
RIDGEFIELD — Flickers of candlelight illuminated the center of Ballard Park Sunday evening as residents gathered to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
The vigil came as the country ended its 18th day of war with Russia. It was organized by Women for Ridgefield, which seeks to forge friendships and join efforts to support the town, local charities and community members in need.