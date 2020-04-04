Ridgefield hits 12 deaths from COVID-19; 100 cases in town

The dark numbers grow.

Ridgefield reached 12 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, with the town’s number of confirmed cases from the disease hitting 100, according to town officials.

Town officials also reiterated their plea for anyone feeling they may have symptoms of the disease to self-quarantine immediately — by not going out, and also within their home to protect family members — and to contact their doctor.

They also discussed the town’s efforts to provide assistance to renters.

A midday update from the town emergency management officials on Saturday, April 4, 2020, said:

“Health Director Ed Briggs confirms that we have 100 COVID-19 cases reported with ages still ranging from 2-101. Sadly, our death toll is now at 12, as we have lost another person from a care facility in town.

“These numbers remind us of how diligent we must remain in keeping our most vulnerable population safe. Please continue to isolate as much as possible, practicing social distancing when you must go out and following all the CDC recommendations.

“If you feel you have symptoms of COVID-19, CALL YOUR PRIMARY CARE PROVIDER, who will prescribe a test if needed. Immediately self-quarantine.

“If you test positive for COVID-19, please stay at home. Ask friends or family or one of the many volunteer organizations available to utilize takeout and curbside services. PLEASE quarantine within your home by following CDC precautions on how to protect others living in your household.

“Ridgefield Responds, a charity under the Friends of Ridgefield (public 501c-3) has announced a residential rent assistance program for Ridgefield residents who have lost income as a result of COVID-19 and need help with rental payments. Details of this program are posted on the town website: ridgefieldct.org. Contributions can be sent to: Friends of Ridgefield - Ridgefield Responds, 400 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877. Please notify employers who sponsor matching contributions.

Police are urging you to be aware of potential scams. No one will approach you and ask for information in order to receive your stimulus package. Do not give out information and if you have a question on whether something is legitimate, call the Ridgefield Police Department non-emergency line: 203- 438-6531.

Ridgefield’s Emergency Operations Team has posted videos of previous town updates where many of the most common questions are answered. Go to ridgefieldct.org. For questions, go to Facebook - Ridgefield oem or email selectman@ridgefieldct.org.

To sign up to receive messages pertaining to Ridgefield, sign up for CTAlert.gov. For those without an email use: noemail@ridgefield.com. Be sure to put the town in the relevant field and check off how you would like to receive the message. Prioritize how to receive your messages or check phone only. CTAlert messages are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, usually around 7:30 in the evening, or as needed.