Ridgefield hires attorneys to represent town in environmental lawsuit filed by Save the Sound

RIDGEFIELD — The town has enlisted the attorneys of Pullman & Comely, LLC, to represent it in federal court after a lawsuit accused the municipality of violating state and federal laws relative to properly keeping track of its stormwater systems.
The lawsuit was one of four filed by the environmental advocacy group Save the Sound in December. The group alleges that the towns of Ridgefield, Redding, Middletown and Burlington failed to file required paperwork regarding their stormwater systems with state regulators over the past three years.