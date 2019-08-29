Ridgefield heads back to school (SLIDESHOW)

Ridgefield High School freshman were welcomed by an unexpected, furry guest at their orientation on Thursday, Aug. 29. Ridgefield High School freshman were welcomed by an unexpected, furry guest at their orientation on Thursday, Aug. 29. Photo: Stacey Gross / Ridgefield High School Photo: Stacey Gross / Ridgefield High School Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Ridgefield heads back to school (SLIDESHOW) 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

Ridgefield students —kindergarten through ninth grade — are back in the classrooms and enjoying the first day of school.

Parents have been sending in photos to The Press all morning of their children waiting for the bus.

In addition, The Press was at Branchville and Veterans Park school waiting to see kids hop off the bus for the first time this year. Those pictures are waiting approval from principals and will be shared with our readers soon.

If you have back-to-school shots you’d like to share, email news@theridgefieldpress.com.