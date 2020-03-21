Ridgefield has six confirmed cases of COVID-19

Businesses notify customers of their status due to the coronavirus in Fairfield on March 18. Businesses notify customers of their status due to the coronavirus in Fairfield on March 18. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 94 Caption Close Ridgefield has six confirmed cases of COVID-19 1 / 94 Back to Gallery

Six cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ridgefield, First Selectman Rudy Marconi announced shortly after 2 on Saturday, in an emergency phone call to homes all over town.

He said:

“This is an emergency message from First Selectman Rudy Marconi. We have just been notified by the department of public health that we have six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ridgefield. When we are informed we are not given names of individuals, or locations — only that they are from Ridgefield.

So, please stay at home. Do not socialize. Do not gather. Do not allow your kids to play with the neighborhood children. Stay in your own yard. There should be no play dates, socializing or gatherings. Period.

“The spread will be exponential, and we need to be prepared to do everything we can to control it.

“Everyone must protect themselves.

“And for those of you who experience symptoms, please call Danbury Hospital at 888-667-9262

“For all other emergencies, please dial 911.

“Stay home, stay safe.

“And we will update you again.”