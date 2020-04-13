Ridgefield has about 500 homes without power

About 5 percent of Ridgefielders are without power, the utility Eversource reported shortly before 11 Monday morning, April 13.

Utility crews are apparently working on the problems, as the total of customers without service dropped from 578 to 554 about about 10:50, according to Eversource, however problems with high winds continue and the number of customers withotu power rose to 586 at 10:24.

A severe weather warning has been issued by the town’s office of emergency management. Town emergency public information office says:

Severe weather is bringing high winds/rain and causing downed wires and trees. Stay home.

Please note the following:

Expect outages throughout the town. If you experience an outage go to eversource.com for restoration timelines or call 800-286-2000.

Assume that all downed wires are live.

If you see wires burning dial, 911.

To report downed trees and wires in your area, contact the Ridgefield Police Department at 203-438-6531. There is also a damage assessment form on Ridgefield OEM Facebook site that can further help our police and highway to collect data.

Our special needs population should contact the fire department at 203-431-2724 for any needed services.

To avoid carbon monoxide poisoning follow manufacturer’s recommendations when using portable generators. The CDC says to never run a generator, pressure washer, or any gasolinepowered engine inside a basement, garage, or other enclosed structure, even if the doors or windows are open. Keep all generators at least 20 feet from an open window, door or vent.

For all emergencies, dial 911.