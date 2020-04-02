Ridgefield has 3 more deaths; town COVID-19 losses reach 10

Death continues its dreary and frightening march, with 3 additional deaths at the Ridgefield Crossings assisted living facility announced by town authorities late Thursday.

The 3 deaths bring the Ridgefield’s count of citizens lost to COVID-19 up to 10, nine of them residents of the Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings assisted living facility on Route 7.

“It is with great sadness that we report three more losses from one of our assisted care facilities. We know all of Ridgefield joins in sending our deepest condolences,” said a release from town emergency management public information officer Gerri Lewis and First Selectman Rudy Marconi.

“Health Director Ed Briggs confirms that our numbers remain consistent with ages still ranging from 2-101,” the town’s April 2 release said. On Wednesday the town’s count of “confirmed cases” of Covid-19 had been 84.

The known cases of COVID-19 aren’t limited to the Ridgefield Crossings assisted living facility, where the first case was reported in mid March.

First Selectman Marconi had reminded people on Wednesday morning, when the count of cases in Ridgefield was at 80, to remember that the coronavirus which cases COVID-19 is not on limited to Ridgefield Crossings assisted living facility, where the town’s first case — and Connecticut’s — had been living before going in mid March to Danbury Hospital, where he died.

“If you figure we’re at 80, and 16 are at the Crossings, you’ve got 64 that are spread out around town, ages anywhere from 2 to 101,” Marconi said.

Even if numbers plateau for a while, Marconi said he’s expecting things to get worse.

“The next two weeks are going to be rough weeks,” Marconi said April 1. “Like the president said, like we’ve been saying for a while: middle of April is going to be a tough time.”

Fire Chief Jerry Myers said during Wednesday evening’s streamcast to the town that the fire department had a reserve of personal protective equipment (PPE), and is continuing to seek additional supplies: “If we had to go it on our own we could eek it out for a couple of months,” Myers said.

The town’s Thrusday afternoon update again urged people who’ve tested positive for the disease to self-quarantine by not going out, and also to quarantine “within the home” to avoid infecting family members. People who feel symptoms should also stay in and avoid spreading the virus, except for medical journeys.

Here is the remainder of the town’s April 2 release:

Ridgefield Responds, a charity under the Friends of Ridgefield (public 501c-3) has announced a residential rent assistance program for Ridgefield residents who have lost income as a result of COVID-19 and need help with rental payments. Details of this program will be posted tomorrow, April 3 on the town website: ridgefieldct.org.

If you feel you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your primary care provider, who will prescribe a test if needed. Immediately self-quarantine.

If you test positive for COVID-19, please stay at home. Ask friends or family or one of the many volunteer organizations available to utilize takeout and curbside services. Please quarantine within your home by following CDC precautions on how to protect others living in your household.

Police are urging you to be aware of potential scams. No one will approach you and ask for information in order to receive your stimulus package. Do not give out information and if you have a question on whether something is legitimate, call the Ridgefield Police Department’s non-emergency line: 203- 438-6531.

First Responders (Police and Fire) are taking an abundance of caution as they respond due to the finite number of responders. They ask you not to be alarmed if you see them in protective gear and to remember they are still your community police and fire showing up to help you.

Ridgefield’s Emergency Operations Team will provide a COVID-19 live update tomorrow, April 3 at 4 p.m. on ridgefieldct.org and Cable Channel 24 (Comcast) and on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week. The website also has archives of all previous updates.

To sign up to receive messages pertaining to Ridgefield, sign up for CTAlert.gov. For those without an email use: noemail@ridgefield.com. Be sure to put the town in the relevant field and check off how you would like to receive the message. Prioritize how to receive your messages or check phone only. CTAlert messages are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday or as needed.