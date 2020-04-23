Ridgefield has 23 COVID-19 deaths, cases total 147

Deaths from COVID-19 reached 23 in Ridgefield, and the number of cases in town is counted at 147, according to town Health Director Ed Briggs.

The coronavirus update release from town hall on Thursady afternoon, April 23, provided a link for people to listen to the tri-board meeting tonight at 7, and offered some clarification on how the number of COVID-19 caases in town is arrived at by authorities.

The release from the town Emergency Manamgent Office follows below.

RIDGEFIELD, CT: April 23, 2020 5PM:

Here are today’s updates:

A tri-board meeting of the Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance and Board of Education will be held tonight at 7 p.m. via zoom webinar. You must pre-register to join:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tqD6IWr8RUSOyE2dx2T82A.

All questions will be taken at the beginning of the meeting and no votes are expected.

Health Director Ed Briggs reports that the number of positive COVID-19 tests to date are 147 and, sadly, the number of deaths is 23.

There has been a lot of confusion around testing numbers. Please note the following:

The numbers reported daily are cumulative from day one when testing first began.

The number of positive tests do not include our Ridgefield tally of lives lost.

Those who have tested positive from day one but have recovered are not removed from the list.

Only those with symptoms severe enough for their doctors to write prescriptions have been tested.

Only about 30% of those tested come up positive.

The state and town numbers often disagree because our town health director does a “deep dive” to make sure there are no redundancies or other inaccurate statistics attributed to the town.

Governor Ned Lamont announced that - in coordination with Secretary of the State Denise Merrill -

he is ordering Connecticut’s 2020 presidential primary election to be rescheduled to Tuesday, August 11, 2020, due to the ongoing public health crisis caused by COVID-19.

Stay home, stay safe, stay healthy.