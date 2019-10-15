Ridgefield happenings: Wine and cheese, fall gardening tips, and Revolutionary War talk

Wine, Cheese, & Accessories

Wine, Cheese & Accessories will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 6 to 10 p.m., at Founders Hall, 193 Danbury Rd., Ridgefield.

The event includes more than 20 boutiques selling jewelry, accessories, home decor, and other goods, wine and cheese, reiki, massage, hairstylists, psychic readings, aromatherapy and more.

Proceeds benefit Founders Hall.

For tickets, at $20, visit eventbrite.com.

Enchanted Garden open mic night

Bring your own food and drink and enjoy some of the region’s best musical artists in a cabaret-style setting at the fourth annual Enchanted Garden Open Mic Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m., at The Enchanted Garden Studio 2, 529 Ethan Allen Highway.

Artists may sign up in person at 6:30. Admission is $5 and includes coffee. Snacks also are available.

For more information, email DaveGoldenbergMusic@gmail.com.

Hands on History lecture

Darlene Kascak of the Institute of American Indian Studies (IAIS) in Washington, Conn., will be the featured speaker on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 1-4 p.m., in the Carriage Barn at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) as part of the #HandsOnHistory, Living Off the Land exhibition.

While the exhibition demonstrates how Ridgefielders of yesteryear sustained themselves from the 18th through early-20th centuries, Kascak will take visitors further back in time, demonstrating how native people in Connecticut survived prior to contact with Europeans. Through storytelling and artifacts, Kascak, a descendant of the Schaghticoke Tribe, promises to spark the imagination of children and adults alike with a family-friendly presentation and Q & A.

The #HandsonHistory Living Off the Land exhibition is open Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from 1 to 4 p.m. through Oct. 27. For more information about the full exhibition, including other workshops, visit keelertavernmuseum.org/events/123/living-off-the-land/.

School and youth groups may schedule private guided tours of the exhibition Monday through Friday through Oct. 25 by calling the Museum office at 203-438-5485 or emailing education@keelertavernmuseum.org.

Navigating Medicare talk

COA Speaker Series presents, Navigating Medicare — Understanding Your Choices in 2019 with speaker Karen Gaudian on Monday, Oct. 21, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Founders Hall. COA will hold its regular meeting at 2:30 following the presentation.

Photography classes

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers Introduction to Photoshop Elements Wednesdays, Nov. 6, 13 and 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $ 119.

Photography: The Art of Composition meets Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $31.

Beginning Digital Photography, a comprehensive five session class meets Mondays, Oct. 21, 28; Nov. 4, 18 and 25, from 7-9 p.m. Cost is $ 115.

All instructors are professional photographers. Advance registration is required. A discount is available to Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over. Visit ridgefieldschools.org/ or call Peggy Bruno at 203-733-0313 for type of camera appropriate, detailed descriptions, and location information.

Exercise classes

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers new sessions of zumba, yoga, and pilates.

Yoga Morning Kickstart starts Monday, Oct. 21, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Pilates on the Mat begins Thursday, Oct. 24, 8:45-9:45 a.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 6, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Zumba starts Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Monday, Nov. 4, 6-7 p.m.

More sessions of Yoga, Tai Chi, Pure Strength, Calorie Burner, Pilates, and Line Dance start again in November. Classes meet 5 to 10 sessions and cost $62 to $123. Advance registration is required. For details on what to wear and bring to class (besides a water bottle), visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Dyslexia awareness program

Dr. Caroline Wilcox Ugurlu will present a program called Identification & Early Intervention for Struggling Readers & Dyslexia Awareness at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m.

Why do some children struggle with reading? What is dyslexia? Are all struggling readers dyslexic? What can parents, caregivers and communities do to intervene, provide support, share information and create solutions for struggling readers/dyslexic children? These are some of the questions that will be addressed during the discussion.

Caroline Wilcox Ugurlu is a researcher, teacher, and Oliver Wolcott Library’s library assistant with a focus on early literacy. She has spent the last five years studying reading including the neurological processes involved in reading and the sociological, psychological, and cultural aspects of reading acquisition and its opposite - failure to acquire reading fluency. She has developed a method to help all children ages 4 to 7 break the phonemic code in a fun and playful way, and has authored a book on the subject.

This evening is sponsored by The Couri Educational Series. Light refreshments will be served. To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.

Job interview workshops

One on one Interview Skills workshops are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Dates in addition to those listed below may be scheduled.

Interview Skills and Techniques, Resume Assistance, and Job Search Techniques may be scheduled on Fridays, Oct. 25; Nov. 1, 15, 22; Dec. 6 or 13, from 1 to 2 p.m. or at other times. Instructor Glenna McNally has more than 30 years’ experience in executive recruiting and human resources consulting and is owner of G. McNally Enterprises in Danbury.

Interview Skills Training, Intro to LinkedIn One on One, and Using LinkedIn for Your Job Search may be scheduled on Fridays, Oct. 25; Nov. 1, 15, 22; Dec. 6 or 13, from noon to 1 p.m. Instructor Louzette Dovaras has more than 20 years of recruiting experience. Her strengths include corporate, IT and executive recruiting for national and international corporations.

These one hour one on one workshops cost $49 each. Advance registration is required. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Wildlife expert from Wild Kingdom

Wildlife expert Peter Gros from the original Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, Oct. 27, for two shows at 1 and 4 p.m.

In his live shows, Gros shares his wildlife adventures through a mix of storytelling and video clips and bloopers. As he introduces audiences of all ages to some of his exotic animal friends, he brings awareness to issues of conservation, travel and wildlife filming.

This show is dedicated to the memory of one of the original Wild Kingdom hosts Jim Fowler, a Connecticut native who worked with the New Canaan Land Trust to permanently protect his property as a wildlife sanctuary and nature preserve. Meet Jim’s wife, Betsey Fowler, in the lobby before the show and view her Wildlife Art Exhibit.

For tickets, at $30 adults, $20 children and $45 Gold Circle Seating (first 4 rows) with Meet & Greet, call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Fall Gardening Chores

Fall Gardening Chores, a new class offered by Ridgefield Continuing Education meets Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 7-9 p.m., at East Ridge Middle School.

Master Gardener, Laura Stabell focuses on what, where and how you can make improvements to your property. Topics include cover crops, soil testing, soil building, fall fertilizing, fall planting, digging and dividing perennials, what to do with leaves, and fall pruning.

Cost is $31. A discount for Ridgefield seniors is available. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Country singer Sara Evans

Country music star Sara Evans returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse with her Say The Words Tour on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m., part of Mountain Dew Country & Bluegrass Series. Opening Act is Justin Adams.

Evans had five #1 Country singles, sold millions of records, won the Academy of Country Music’s Top Female Vocalist Award and claimed a Country Music Association trophy for her signature song, Born To Fly.

For tickets, at $87, call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Revolutionary War talk

Following up on his spring talk about Tryon’s Raid and the Battle of Ridgefield, Ed Hynes of Westport will delve into Revolutionary War action on Long Island Sound in a talk held at the Ridgefield Library on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m.

In this lecture, co-sponsored by the Historical Society and the Library, Hynes reveals the exploits, intrigue, and terror of the people living around Long Island Sound during America’s War for Independence.

A native of Wilton, Hynes has studied the history of the American Revolution and traveled extensively to battlefields in both the United States and overseas.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.