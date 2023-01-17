Ridgefield happenings: Talk on Ridgefield hero, Ridgefield Chorale award, more news

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
9
Founders Hall hosts talk on Ridgefield hero Varian Fry, Jan. 20
Former Ridgefield resident Rita L. Frost will give a seminar at Founders Hall on Jan. 20 at 1 p.m., which is open to the public. The topic will be Varian Fry, an American journalist who helped famous artist Marc Chagall and over 2,000 other anti-Nazi refugees - including a number of prominent writers and artists - escape from France between 1940 and 1941 and emigrate to the United States. A former Ridgefield resident, Fry taught at Ridgefield High School and the Joel Barlow School in Easton and died in 1967 at age 59.