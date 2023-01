This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

'Poems From the Four Corners' at the Ridgefield Library

At 7 p.m. on Feb. 1, the Ridgefield Library and Poet Laureate Barb Jennes will host the second event of the series “Poems of the Four Corners,” an online series.

Join us for an evening of poetry, featuring readings by emerging and established poets from throughout Connecticut. Our February reading will feature poets representing each of the state’s four corners, plus one from the central Hartford area: Gemma Mathewson, Laura Mazza-Dixon, Claudia McGhee, Garrett Phelan and Jack Powers.

The ”Poems from Connecticut’s Four Corners” series takes place on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. All readings are online. Register each month to receive the Zoom link at www.ridgefieldlibrary.org, or by calling 203-438-2282.

Clear the Clutter online program at the Ridgefield Library

At 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, the Ridgefield Library will welcome back professional organizer Ronni Eisenberg for an inspiring online program.

Let’s face it, life is busy, life is messy and overrun with clutter. Join organizational expert Ronni Eisenberg for this practical and life-changing virtual session. How we manage everything and learn how to clear the clutter in our lives is crucial to reducing stress and getting organized for good.

Ronni Eisenberg is a pioneer in the field of organization and the author of ten books on the subject, including "Organize Yourself!" which has sold over 1 million copies. She has made numerous appearances as a motivational speaker and media contributor. Her work includes home life organization and personal and corporate consulting.

To register, please visit our calendar at www.ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Iris Fund wins Fairfield County Bank's Charity of the Month for December

The Iris Fund is honored to have won Fairfield County Bank’s Charity of the Month in December, which resulted in a generous $1,000 donation for our critical women’s health research at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. January is Champions Month, which means the charities that won in 2022 are back in the running for Charity of the Month.

We want to thank everyone who voted for us in December, and encourage you to keep voting for us so we can to win an additional $1,000 donation.

You can vote here up to once a day: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZMTN8TN?fbclid=IwAR2WbelkGNhP4fLJol6d4Nu5EOYNyd1dHJfeRi9SvDHTo_KzcIO6_YQCSws

Pregnancy and infant loss can be incredibly difficult to discuss. But it's an issue that many families have personal experience with, and one Ridgefield resident is using her own tragedy to help other families dealing with this type of loss.

The Iris Fund was started by Brittney Crystal with the shock that women’s bodies are not better understood during even 'normal' labor and a passion to bridge that research gap - which will save and improve outcomes for babies. Brittney’s baby died being born. Her name was Iris. Her legacy was born right after and her family stands with the amazing women across so many organizations that are working to make it better for the next generation.

The Iris Fund solely supports the doctors and engineers at Columbia University who are answering the question of what triggers full term labor - to eventually stop it from occurring early - preventing preterm birth.

We believe all families should be able to ask the basic questions about how their bodies work during pregnancy - and get answers. Iris’s legacy is one that will give peace of mind to all pregnant families and provide better outcomes for our most vulnerable babies - the 450,000 born too soon in this country every year.

To make a donation please visit www.theirisfund.org/.

'Get to Know Ridgefield' seminar at Founders Hall, Jan. 27

The League of Women Voters and Tony Phillips will give a seminar entitled “Get to Know Ridgefield: Social Services” at Founders Hall on Jan. 27 at 1 p.m., which is open to the public.

Come learn more about the wide array of services available to the community through the Department of Social Services and the League of Women Voters. This will be a very informative session.

Ms President US in Ridgefield awarded FCCF grant

Ms President US in Ridgefield is pleased to announce it has been awarded a competitive grant from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, The Fund for Women and Girls to support its expansion efforts in Fairfield County.

Ms President US, a girls’ civic leadership program, motivates and prepares girls in fourth through eighth grade and their high school mentors to run for the highest civic leadership positions. Each cohort of girls participates in eight workshops, one field trip to the state capitol, and the culminating event - a Campaign and Election. These sessions focus on civic engagement and education, and leadership and empowerment skills.

Ms President US has shown over 300 girls in fourth through eighth grade and their high school mentors the importance of female involvement in public service, the responsibility it entails, and the opportunity it provides. It aims to impart exemplary values in future leaders - values that unite, uplift, and inspire regardless of race, color, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or disability.

Through this program, girls explore their own potential to lead, enhance skills, and expand their knowledge of what it takes to be a leader; learn about local, state, and federal leadership opportunities; hear from local and state leaders; visit their state capitol; give (or contribute to) a campaign speech, complemented by their choice of creative expression.

To learn more, visit www.fccfoundation.org.

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation hosts Peace and Love Restorative Yoga

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation would like to invite you to our free Peace and Love Restorative Yoga with Beth on Feb. 12 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Recreation Center.

This event is available to members and non-members, ages 14 and older. Participants will learn tools and restful poses that can be done at home or in any quiet space to help through the stresses of life. No yoga experience is necessary, but you must be able to get down on the floor. Registration is not required. Please dress comfortably and bring a towel or a small blanket.

We have teamed up with Joy Soleiman in offering Pickleball Lessons inside Yanity Gymnasium located at 60 Prospect St. Classes start on Feb. 14. Adults may sign up for Beginner Lessons that meet on Tuesdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. or Intermediate Lessons that meet on Thursdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Round Robin Play is also available on Wednesdays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. for players at level 3.5 or higher. Students will learn how to improve their serves, returns, volleys, and drive shots. Come and learn the fastest growing sport in America!

For more information, visit www.ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.

Air Dry Clay for Beginners class through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Take Air Dry Clay for Beginners, a new class in Ridgefield Continuing Education and learn to use pinch-pot, slab and coil techniques to make bowls, platters and wall hangings.

Students will paint and embellish their work, making beautiful, expressive pieces. This is a beginner-level class, but all are welcome.

Instructor Kathleen Fay is a certified Art Teacher who holds a BFA in Visual Arts from Purchase College, an MFA in Photography from Tyler School of Art of Temple University, and Art Education Certification through the College of New Rochelle. She has taught all levels, elementary through college and enjoys teaching students of all ages.

This seven-session class starts Feb. 6 and meets Feb. 6, 13 and 27 and March 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. atEast Ridge Middle School. Tuition is $172. An additional $15 materials/supply fee is payable to instructor at the first class. Advance registration is required.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Cardio workout and Stretch classes offered through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Take an in-person cardio workout or Stretch class in Ridgefield Continuing Education and start a new active and healthy activity with a certified instructor. Zoom options are available in some classes.

Cardio Combo (Zumba, Kickboxing and toning) with Patti Larkin starts Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School.

Total Body Reset to tone and tighten is an all in one workout with Pat Anikewich that starts on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. Her Full Body Strength and Cardio Workout starts on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. These classes are hybrid and meet at Veterans Park School and on Zoom.

In the Simply Stretch for All Levels class with Mary Sireci participants learn to how to stretch those hard to reach muscles, increase flexibility and move with greater range of motion. Class starts on Feb. 1 at 5:45 p.m. Gentle Yoga with Mary Sireci starts Feb. 1 at 6:45 p.m. at Veterans Park School.

In Stretch and Flexibility with Ginger Cox you will learn a variety of stretches used to relieve muscle tension and imbalances and increase flexibility. Class starts on Feb. 7 at 8:45 a.m. at the Annex.

Yoga and Tai Chi are also available. Advanced registration required. These classes meet 6 to 8 sessions. Tuition is $75 to $100. There is a discount for Ridgefield seniors age 62 and up.

Descriptions and details can be found at www.ridgefieldschools.org or by phoning Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Language classes offered through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Take a French, German, Italian or Spanish language class taught by a native speaker or instructor who has lived in the country through Ridgefield Continuing Education to keep your mind sharp or prepare for travel abroad. All Italian and Beginner Spanish classes are in person. French, German and Intermediate Spanish are on Zoom. These classes provide live, interactive, group learning.

Spanish for Beginners starts Feb. 1 (8 sessions; meets Feb. 1 through March 29; no class on Feb. 22). Beginner Part 1 meets from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Beginner Part 2 meets from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Spanish Intermediate Part 2 starts Feb. 6 (meets Feb. 6, 13 and 27 and March 6, 13 and 20 from 7 to 9 p.m.). Spanish Advanced Conversation starts Feb. 9 and meets Feb. 9 and Feb. 16 and March 2, 9, 16 and 23 from 7 to 9 p.m.

A new session of Italian Beginner Part 1 starts Feb. 6 (meets Feb. 6, 13 and 27 and March 6, 13, 20 and 27; 6:30 to 8:15 p.m.). Beginner Part 2 starts March 1 from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Italian Intermediate/Advanced starts March 1 and meets from 7:30 to 9 p.m.



German starts Feb. 1 (8 sessions; meets Feb. 1 through March 29, no class Feb. 22). Beginner Part 1 meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Beginner Part 2 meets from 6:40 to 8:10 p.m.

French Beginner Part 1 starts Feb. 6 (6 sessions; 6 to 7:30 p.m.; $128). French Intermediate is also available.

English as a Second Language (ESL) Grammar and Structure is for people who have some working knowledge and ability to communicate in English and starts Feb. 6 (7 sessions; 6:30 to 8:15 p.m.)



All classes meet for 12 hours and cost $171 plus text, except Italian 1 and French 1 as noted above. There is a discount available for Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over. Advance registration is required. Course, teacher descriptions, text information and more details are at www.ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

'Photography: Make Money as a Stock Photographer' course offered through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Take "Photography: Make Money as a Stock Photographer," a new course through Ridgefield Continuing Education. If you are an amateur or professional digital photographer who loves taking pictures, you might want to consider stock photography as a possible source of additional income.

Instructor Peter Glass discusses determining what kinds of images will sell, the equipment needed to shoot them, adding metadata to your pictures, the key wording process, using a digital asset management program and everything else needed to set up and run your own stock photography business. A handout is included.

Peter Glass is a professional photographer in the Hartford area who has been shooting commercial and editorial assignments for over 25 years. In addition, he is a nonstop creator of stock photography images.

This class meets on Feb. 6 and Feb. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. on Zoom. Cost is $77; there will be a discount for Ridgefield seniors age 62 and up.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information or to register.

Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce announces launch of Ridgefield Restaurant Association

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the launch of the Ridgefield Restaurant Association under the direction of Rich Vazzana.

Rich Vazzana has led the Ridgefield Rotary Club’s Taste of Ridgefield for many years and he inaugurated and led for the last two years the popular and successful RRRestaffle (Ridgefield Restaurant Raffle) promotion of the Rotary Club that promotes local restaurants.

Restaurants face many of the same operating challenges such as staffing, staff transportation and parking, employee benefits, lease issues and governmental laws and regulations. Ridgefield restaurants are one of the largest industries in Town and also likely the largest group employers and they deserve a stronger voice.

Restaurant weeks, specials and themed events are important in driving added restaurant revenues but such restaurant weeks and other promotions need to be well planned, managed and promoted. The Ridgefield Restaurant Association will provide that leadership.

Ridgefield restaurants may join the Restaurant Association at www.ridgefieldchamber.org.



The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce is an advocate and resource for business and nonprofits by advancing and promoting the economic vitality and quality of life in Ridgefield. To learn more, visit the Chamber’s website at www.ridgefieldchamber.org.

Ridgefield Clergy Association speaks out against Antisemitism

Being aware that some within Ridgefield are concerned that this country could be started down the pathway of prewar Germany in the 1930s as it increasingly moved to attack, incarcerate and eventually murder millions of Jews.

We, the religious community leaders within Ridgefield, give our unstinting and vocal support not only to the Jewish community but to those of every ethnic and racial background who live, work and worship as a valued part of our historic town.

We see the medley and mixture of those who are Indigenous, European, Middle Eastern, African, Latino and Asian as valued parts of our community and reject any antisemitism and racism as injurious to our unity and to the fabric of the town of Ridgefield.

We share this statement with each of our faith communities.

Founders Hall members visit Salem Witch Trials exhibit

On Jan. 17, 36 members from Founders Hall visited the Salem Witch Trials exhibit at the New York Historical Society. After traveling by bus, members enjoyed a guided tour of the exhibit and time to explore the museum.

Even after 300 years, Salem's witch trials remain a defining example of intolerance and injustice in American history. The extraordinary events of 1692-3 led to the deaths of 25 innocent people, the vast majority of whom were women. The exhibition seeks to ask: In moments of injustice, what role do we play?

Founders Hall provides a diverse program of social, educational and physical fitness programs for today’s active seniors in a warm, fun and stimulating atmosphere. Learn more at www.founders-hall.org/

Mobile Food Pantry scheduled for every other Friday

The Mobile Food Pantry is now scheduled for every other Friday. Please go to the Connecticut Foodshare website, www.ctfoodshare.org, for schedule. The online schedule will be updated by 8 a.m. the day of distribution if we cancel.

Mobile Pantry Schedule

Time: 9:45 to 10:45 a.m.

Where: St Andrew's Church, 6 Ivy Hill Road, Ridgefield

Feb. 3 and 17

March 3, 17 and 31

April 4 and 28

May 12 and 26

June 9 and 23

July 7 and 21

Aug. 4 and 18

Sept. 1, 15 and 29

Oct. 13 and 27

Nov. 10 and 24

Dec. 8 and 22

Para obtener información adicional, vaya a www.ctfoodshare.org



If schools are closed due to weather, we are too. Please tune in to local weather stations in case of possible delays or closures.

For additional information go to www.ctfoodshare.org.

Ridgefield Fire Department honors exceptional members

The Ridgefield Fire Department held their Bi-Annual Awards and Swearing In ceremony at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Jan. 18.

The ceremony, which has not been held for almost three years due to Covid, honored several members of both the Ridgefield Professional Fire Department along with volunteer members of the Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department. The honorees were recognized for their exceptional actions resulting in lives saved including Firefighter/EMTs, Firefighter/Paramedics, Dispatchers, Volunteer Members as well as two citizens whose actions went above and beyond.

Newly hired members of the Ridgefield Professional Fire Department were sworn in by Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti and badges were “pinned” by a special member of their family.

Firefighter of the Year Awards were given for both 2021 and 2022 to Fire Paramedic/EMS Coordinator Michael Trenck, Firefighter/EMT Ken Brown, Volunteer Firefighter Michael McManus and Fire Police Capt. Walter Weiland.

The Awards ceremony was held in collaboration with The Ridgefield Playhouse in the theater as well as the newly renovated event space. Many members of the community attended including members of the Board of Selectmen, retired fire officials from the Ridgefield Fire Department as well as family members of those being honored and inducted.

Other awards presented included the Exceptional Duty Award, the Star of Life Award, the Credible Dispatch Award, the Award of Merit, the Education Award, the Civilian Award of Merit as well as several Unit Citations.

For more information on the Ridgefield Professional Fire Department, please go to www.local1739.org. For the Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department, please visit www.ridgefieldvfd.com. To learn more about The Ridgefield Playhouse and your next event, please visit www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.