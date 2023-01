This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers history course on 'Mary Queen of Scots and Queen Elizabeth I'

"Mary Queen of Scots and Queen Elizabeth I" is a new history course led by long-term history instructor Nancy Maxwell through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

"If, during their youths, one had been asked to place bets on the success of Mary Stuart or Elizabeth Tudor, the odds would have been in Mary’s favor. Orphaned at fourteen, imprisoned by her own sister, unmarried and childless, Elizabeth faced a life of dangerous uncertainty at best. Mary Stuart, on the other hand, was Queen of Scotland at 6 days old and Queen of France at 16 with the world at her feet. Yet fate had different plans for these contemporary queens. Their separate biographies are tales of love, power, intrigue, and scandal and highlight that the lives of Mary Queen of Scots and Queen Elizabeth I were inextricably, tragically, entwined," a release said.

This course meets on Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom. Cost is $39; Ridgefield seniors age 62 and up pay $33. Advance registration is required.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information on this course and other history classes.

'How to Sell Items on eBay' Zoom workshop through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Do you have a New Year’s resolution to clear out stuff and want to learn about selling some of it? Take "How to Sell Items on eBay," a two-hour Zoom workshop offered through Ridgefield Continuing Education where Tech author, journalist, instructor and eBay seller Lance Whitney will show you the tricks and techniques for successful selling on eBay. He covers setting up eBay and PayPal accounts, pricing, and preparing the right items for sale as well as how to list your items to increase your chances of a sale, working with buyers, shipping items, and dealing with any problems that arise.

This workshop is on Jan. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. and costs $40; Ridgefield seniors age 62 and up pay $34.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information

'English Style and Interiors' interactive Zoom tour through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Take “English Style and Interiors: Classic, Country, Cottage, and Royal” and embark upon a fun and interactive Zoom tour of estates, cottages and rooms in England which portray the charming English style with an added bonus of touring the most well-known homes of the Royal Family: Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace and Clarence House where King Charles resides today.

We will see the rooms and homes of the most popular English designers who have influenced, or influence, English design today. If you appreciate historic English design, you will get ideas on quintessential English elements to beautify your own rooms and home.

Instructor Linda Keefer has degrees in History and Education, has taught interior design for over 20 years, and has 44,000 followers on her Pinterest Design boards.

This class meets on Feb. 1 and 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $39; Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older and disabled pay $33. Advanced registration is required.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register and learn about this class and additional design courses.

Tai Chi exercise classes available through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Tai Chi exercises classes are available both in person and on Zoom through Ridgefield Continuing Education. This class is a meditation in motion and a gentle, full body workout combined, all done standing (no mat).

Participants learn 35 basic Tai Chi exercises done as reps and designed to promote better health, stress relief, balance and coordination, concentration, and internal organ massage, based on "Step by Step Tai Chi: the Natural Way to Strength and Healing" by Master Lam Kam Chuen. You’ll need a set of 1 to 3 pound weights and a water bottle.

You may join classes in person starting Jan. 11 at 6:45 p.m. or Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. or on Zoom starting Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. Tuition is $88 for a seven-session class.

Instructor Rod Barfield, a former NYC teacher, has been doing Tai Chi exercises since 1994 and has studied under Gwen Roman for seven years. New sessions of Total Body Reset, Zumba, and Yoga are also available. Advanced registration is required.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for specific dates.

Hearts, Hugs & Hope: An Alzheimer’s Support Group at Ridgefield Station

The Alzheimer's support group Hearts, Hugs & Hope will meet on Jan. 11 at 4 p.m. at Ridgefield Station Senior Living, 55 Old Quarry Road in Ridgefield. Our Ridgefield Station support group will meet in person in the Ridgefield Station theater room.

Dealing with Alzheimer's disease and related dementia isn't easy, so it is helpful to share your concerns and personal experiences with others who completely understand what you're going through. You will also learn about proven strategies to help you better care for your family member.

Please call 203-403-0990 or email Director of Compass Programming Hugh Salazar at hsalazar@ridgefieldslr.com for more information and to RSVP.

Ridgefield Chorale upcoming events

Founded in 1976, the Ridgefield Chorale is a group of friends and neighbors in Ridgefield and surrounding communities who love to sing and share the gift of music with others. We are led by professional director, Daniela Sikora.

Upcoming Events 2023

Jan. 10 – JOIN US: New Member Event & Singalong – 7 to 8 p.m.

Rehearsal for MLK at the Playhouse – 8 to 9 p.m.

Lounsbury House RSVP: info@ridgefieldchorale.org

Jan. 16 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Program – 3 p.m.

The Ridgefield Playhouse

Jan. 17 – Rehearsals for Spring Concert Begin

May 13 – Spring Concert “This Is Who I Am” at Ridgefield High School

Weekend of June 16 through June 19 – Choral Festival “We Have a Dream” at Kennedy Center inWashington DC

Late Oct./early Nov. – Fall Concert

Who we are:

The Chorale is a mix of singers of various ages and skill levels. Many of the singers are seasoned musicians; others just love to sing, and members derive enormous pleasure performing. Everyone benefits from Director Daniela Sikora’s inspiring rehearsals and extraordinary talents

as a music educator.

When we rehearse:

Our main rehearsals are on Tuesday nights, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with a few Thursday night rehearsals for sectionals or additional group practice. We sometimes have extra help sectionals on Tuesdays at 6:45 p.m. before regular rehearsal. Our home location is East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Road in Ridgefield.

What we sing:

The Chorale performs contemporary choral music, from a cappella to Broadway, the standards, jazz and world music. We give three concerts a year (Spring, Fall, Holiday) and members can join for all or any - as long as they regularly attend rehearsals for the event.

What we do:

In addition to a love of music, the common bond that connects the singers is a sense of camaraderie and civic mindedness. Members volunteer their time not only to blend in four-part harmony but also to help their fellow citizens. We participate in numerous other community activities which impact the lives of children, seniors and students in a positive way. Proceeds from our Holiday Concert are directed to a charity that helps those in need.

How to join:

Simply reach out to us, introduce yourself and visit a Tuesday night rehearsal to get a sense of how we work. While a love of music is important, you do not need to read music and no auditions are required.

How it works:

The Chorale is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization run by a volunteer Board of Directors. Members pay dues of $80 each season (spring and fall) and $20 for the Holiday season. There is also a charge for music and concert attire. Financial assistance is available.

To contact us, call: 1-877-815-5635, or email info@ridgefieldchorale.org.

'Get Those Poems Published' virtual workshop at Ridgefield Library

At 2 p.m. on Jan. 8, the Ridgefield Library will host Ridgefield Poet Laureate Barb Jennes for a two-hour how-to on submitting your poetry to literary journals and anthologies with the aim of getting them into print.

Topics covered will include where to find information on contests and journals open to submissions; proper formatting of poems for submission; evaluating where your work is best suited and most apt to be accepted; keeping record of which poems you send, where; and submission etiquette. Make 2023 the year you become a published poet!

This workshop will take place on Zoom. Please register to receive the link at www.ridgefieldlibrary.org, or call 203-438-2282.

Shutterbugs photography group opens show at Ridgefield Library

The Shutterbugs photography group will have their annual members show titled “New Visions” from Jan. 5 through Feb. 12 in the Ridgefield Library Gallery.

Come meet and greet the exhibiting photographers at the opening reception on Jan. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

The Shutterbugs photography group is comprised of photography enthusiasts of all levels who use many different kinds of cameras. They meet on the second Saturday of the month at the library at 9 a.m. to discuss their craft or take a field trip. All are welcome.

Please come and see this varied and interesting exhibition! For more information, please visit www.ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 293-438-2282.

Celtic Folk Concert with Jeff Snow at Ridgefield Library

On Jan. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m., Jeff Snow will perform “The Softer Side of Celtic” at the Ridgefield Library in the Main Program Room. His performance will combine music, stories and a wee bit of history from Scotland, Ireland and England. His concert is designed to keep the audience signing, laughing, clapping and possibly even foot stomping.

Snow’s concerts are interactive, inviting questions and input from the audience. The typical concert includes music on the guitar, bouzouki and autoharp. As Snow entertains his audience, he also talks about how Celtic culture is deeply woven into the fabric of America, especially the Northeast.

The Ridgefield Folk Concert Series is made possible through the generous support of the Friends of the Ridgefield Library. For more information and to register, please visit www.ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

ARTalk with Dmitri Wave Wright at Ridgefield Library

On Jan. 22 from 2 to 3:30 p.m., painter and inspirational educator Dmitri Wave Wright will give an in-person ARTalk at the Ridgefield Library in the Library’s Main Program Room.

Wright is a contemporary painter who embraces an American Impressionist philosophy and uses a brilliant and colorful Fauvist-like palette. He teaches classes, conducts workshops, and has led tours in throughout the U.S. and abroad. In this ARTalk, Wright will give a brief overview of Impressionism as a radical art movement that began in Europe in the late 1880s and focused on capturing light as it defined a moment in time.

At the only National Park dedicated to American Impressionism, Wright is currently Master Artist/Instructor for Weir Farm National Historical Park. In the tradition of American Impressionist John Henry Twachtman, Wright became the first artist-in-residence and instructor at the Greenwich Historical Society, the birthplace of American Impressionism in the 1890s. He now serves on their board of trustees of the museum.

Wright's paintings are informed by “the collective experiences of his travels around the U.S. and around the world.” Housed in many museums as well as corporate and private collections across North America and Asia, Wright’s work is included in collections such as: Newark Museum, Brooklyn Museum, National Art Museum of Sport, Time Warner, Sloan Kettering, AT&T, Pitney Bowes and Verizon. His work has also been exhibited at the National Arts Club in NYC, Mattituck Museum, Silvermine Art Center in New Canaan, Ana Cara Gallery in Greenwich CT, Weir Farm National Historical Park NPS, Cos Cob Library and Greenwich Historical Society.

For more information and to register, please visit www.ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

SAT prep classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education

In person and virtual live online SAT prep classes start in January through Ridgefield Continuing Education to help Ridgefield students prepare for the March and later SAT’s. Lentz & Lentz SAT Prep, the largest independently owned SAT Prep company in this region, is offering evening and weekend SAT Prep classes.

The in person weekend class starts on Jan. 29 and will be held on Jan. 29; Feb. 5 and 12; and March 5, 12 and 19. They will also be held on Feb. 14 and 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Ridgefield.

The online weekend class (Group 37) starts on Feb. 5 with English meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and math meeting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. and will be held on on Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26, on March 5 and on Feb. 11 and March 4 from 9 a.m. to noon, plus a testing session to be scheduled.

The ONLINE weeknight class (Group 38) starts on Wednesday, Feb. 1 with English meeting on Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Math meeting on Thursdays (starting Feb. 2) from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Additional options are available to prepare for the May and June SAT’s. Cost is $475 (24 hours) and includes all course materials. The schedule for Ridgefield classes is at www.ridgefieldschools.org. For more information, visit www,lentzsatprep.com or call Ridgefield Continuing Education at 203-431-2812 or Lentz & Lentz at 1-800-866-SATS.

Introduction to Acoustic Guitar class through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Are you looking for a great gift for someone (or perhaps yourself) that would like to learn or return to acoustic guitar? Introduction to Acoustic Guitar, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, is a class that will assist you in acquiring the technique you’ll need to deal with the melodic, harmonic and rhythmic possibilities of this popular and fun instrument.

Please bring a playable acoustic guitar and other items listed on the website, www.ridgefieldschools.org.

Instructor Tom Elliott began studying guitar at age ten, has led his own popular music group, appeared with Chuck Berry, The Who, Frank Zappa, Albert King and others, and performed as a soloist and in chamber music ensembles. He has operated a guitar studio in Ridgefield since 1976 and teaches students of all ages. He has taught at a local college and several private schools.

New Beginners starts on Feb. 1 (8 sessions; no class on Feb. 22) and the Continuing Beginners class starts Jan. 23 (8 sessions; no class on Feb. 20) from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Cost is $171. Advanced registration is required. A discount is available for Ridgefield seniors.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

Ridgefield Thrift Shop accepting applications for grants in 2023

The Ridgefield Thrift Shop is accepting applications for grants for 2023. Last year, the shop gave out 81grants to nonprofits, mostly in Ridgefield. The link for the grant application can be found on the shop's website, www.ridgefieldthriftshop.com/grants-scholarships. The grant submission process has changed, and is entirely online. Paper applications will no longer be accepted and will not be considered for funding.

The submission window is through Jan. 31.

Applications sought for Ridgefield’s next Poet Laureate

Poet and educator Barb Jennes’ three-year tenure as the inaugural Ridgefield Poet Laureate will end in March 2023. Jennes was selected in April 2020 for this Town-appointed position which was created to “promote an appreciation for poetry for the solace, enjoyment and delight of Ridgefield residents.”

Jennes began her tenure as COVID was causing widespread shutdowns. She quickly pivoted to online events and programs that encouraged people to discover poems outdoors, such as “Haiku Hunt on Main Street,” a poetry treasure hunt for families. She has written custom poems for several local events, including the Spirit of Martin Luther King event held yearly at the Ridgefield Playhouse and led numerous workshops and organized readings at the Ridgefield Library and other venues encouraging poetry lovers and poetry skeptics alike to “Read (and Love) Poetry,” as a recent workshop was titled. At The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum she organized a series of readings by nationally recognized poets and ran multiple workshops for people of all ages. Her series of summer evening poetry readings in the beautiful gardens of Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center were certainly a highlight for everyone who attended!

During this period, Barb Jennes published many poems, winning several competitions and awards, including for her chapbook Blinded Birds, which was awarded the 2022 International Book Award for a Poetry Chapbook.

The Ridgefield Poet Laureate initiative is coordinated by the Ridgefield Library and the Ridgefield Arts Council following criteria established by the Town of Ridgefield. Selection criteria were originally crafted in consultation with the CT Coalition of Poets Laureate. Those wishing to learn more or to be considered for the position of Ridgefield’s next Poet Laureate should visit the library's website www.ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and application details. Applications will be accepted by Lucy Handley, Adult Programming Coordinator, at the Ridgefield Library between Jan. 9 and Feb. 10. A panel of community members and poetry advocates will then consider the submissions and send its recommendations to Ridgefield’s Board of Selectmen in time for National Poetry Month in April.

For further information email LTHandley@ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 ext. 120.

Cyber Security, eBay, iPhone, iPad and Using Social Media classes available through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Take a Zoom class in Cyber Security, eBay, iPhone, iPad and Using Social Media this January through Ridgefield Continuing Education and learn the ins and outs of an important tech topic. These classes are small to allow for Q &A. Tutorials are also available.

'Selling on eBay' meets on Jan. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m.

'Using Social Networks: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn' meets on Jan. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m.

'Get the Most out of your iPad' meets on Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon.

'Get the Most out of your iPhone' meets on Jan. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m.

'CyberSecurity' meets on Jan. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The above classes are taught by tech journalist and instructor Lance Whitney on Zoom and cost $40 each. More sections, plus Excel, Windows, Photoshop Elements, PowerPoint, Word, Publisher, Access and software tutorials are available in-person or on Zoom. There is a discount available for Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

French, Spanish, Italian and German classes available through Ridgefield Continuing Education

French, Spanish, Italian and German classes are available, some in person and some online, taught by native speakers (or people who have lived and worked for several years in the country) through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

These classes start Jan. 30 and later and meet at 6 p.m. or later. These classes provide live, interactive, group learning taught by native speakers. Beginning and Intermediate to Advanced classes are available. Tuition is $172 plus text. Advance registration is required. Course, teacher descriptions, text information and dates are available at www.ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Bridge and Mah Jongg classes available through Ridgefield Continuing Education

You can learn to play Bridge or Mah Jongg, both wonderful social games that also provide a good mental workout, in Ridgefield Continuing Education classes from teachers who are expert players.

Beginning Bridge Continued (part 3) with Mary Watson-Stribula meets Mondays, (Jan. 30; Feb. 6, 13 and 27; and Mar. 6 and 20) from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Annex. This course, for players who have some experience with Bridge, covers the basics of bridge bidding and play and continues last falls’ beginner (part 2) class. Cost is $172 per person.



The Intermediate Bridge class with Mary Watson-Stribula provides an opportunity for bridge players to continue development of skills in 2/1 and work on bidding and play of the hand playing no trump hands. Students are expected to have experience in duplicate bridge games and an interest in improving their abilities. Class meets Mondays (Jan. 30; Feb. 6, 13 and 27; and Mar. 6 and 20_ from 10 a.m. to noon at the Annex. Cost is $172 per person.

Mah Jongg for Beginners with Sybl Falik starts Feb. 2 at 11:30 a.m. and Apr. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $148 for the six sessions. Supervised Play for people who have taken the beginner class or had equivalent experience is available on Thursdays (Feb. 2 and 9 or Mar. 16 and 23) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $50 for the two-session supervised play.

There is a discount available for Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over. Advanced is registration required. Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

Norwalk River Valley Trail holds informational meeting in Ridgefield to discuss 2023 plans

The vision of connecting Norwalk to Danbury with an outdoor recreational and transmodal route moved closer to attainment this past October when The Town of Ridgefield and the Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) received the good news from the State of CT that a $3.1 million State grant has been funded. The State grant is for the construction of the first section of NRVT Trail that will be built in Ridgefield. This section has been named ‘The Ridgefield Ramble’ and runs 1.5 miles from Simpaug Turnpike and Rt. 7 to Fire Hill Road.

On Jan. 14 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., The Friends of the NRVT will give a presentation in Ridgefield on the Norwalk River Valley Trail at the Town Hall. The public is invited to learn about the NRVT’s progress along the whole trail and the recommended route for the Ridgefield Ramble.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi will be attending the meeting. The presentation will be made by representatives of the NRVT Board and Stantec Engineering. The NRVT is extending the meeting invitation to all residents who are interested in hearing about the Trail and progress being made.

The Friends of the NRVT is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to facilitate the design, construction, and maintenance of a regionally significant, safe, universally accessible, multipurpose trail linking Norwalk, Wilton, Redding, Ridgefield, and Danbury that fosters increased recreational opportunities, alternative transportation options, and a healthy lifestyle. During the last two years of the pandemic, Redding, Wilton, and Norwalk added nearly three (3) miles of additional trail to the planned route.

On Jan. 14th from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Ridgefield’s Town Hall, the NRVT will give an overview of the Trail, present the recommended trail route for the Ridgefield Ramble, and offer a Q&A session and public comment. The meeting is open to the public.

This is the NRVT’s third information meeting on the planned route for the Ridgefield Ramble. With input from this public meeting, the NRVT will then proceed to apply for the Town permits to begin design and construction of the route in 2023.

Broadway’s 'Rock of Ages' Band featuring the Original Broadway Cast at The Ridgefield Playhouse

For over six years, the cast of the hit show Rock of Ages rocked Broadway and millions of fans in the groundbreaking musical. These players – Tony Award nominated star, Constantine Maroulis – Vocals (American Idol, Jekyll & Hyde), Joel Hoekstra – Guitar (Whitesnake, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Tommy Kessler – Guitar (Blondie), Winston Roye – Bass (Soul Asylum, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical), Jonathan Ivie – Keyboards (Air Supply, Americano The Musical), Jon Weber– Drums (Wille Nile, Hedwig & The Angry Inch; Love Janis), and Josephine Rose Roberts– Vocals (Cats, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, The Electric Company) – have collectively performed over 10,000 performances of the five-time Tony Award nominated show, including the long-running Broadway production, the critically-acclaimed national tour, and/or one of the amazing international Broadway show companies!

Rock of Ages is known as 'Broadway's Best Party,' and Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band was the force behind the party, playing the greatest rock hits from the glam metal bands of the '80s. Now, for the first time, the band and their sizzle are hitting the road to perform those monster hits from the Broadway show, IN CONCERT, for audiences everywhere! They will bring an epic performance to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 8 pm as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car. The show includes songs by artists such as Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, Foreigner, Journey, Poison, Twisted Sister, Joan Jett, Styx, Pat Benatar, and many more!

Join us in the lobby on Jan. 20 beginning at 7 p.m. for an exclusive tasting courtesy of Vengeance Vodka. Distilled in Connecticut, it is the smoothest, craft vodka you will ever taste. Along with a sample tasting, hear the story of how it came to be, along with assorted branded giveaways. Check out this exciting new brand with a signature drink, Sweet Revenge, available for purchase at the bar. Make it a great night with dinner before the show! Visit Bailey’s Backyard (23 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield) for dinner and receive 10 percent off your bill when you show your ticket.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($47.50 – $52.50), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at 203-438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.

Ridgefield Scholarship Group offers access to scholarships

Winter break is behind us. Most college applications have been submitted. While waiting for responses from colleges, it is an ideal time to learn about potential scholarships that may be available to your student.

Over 40 years ago, the Ridgefield Scholarship Group (RSG) was formed to hold and manage funds, donated by memorial and other community sources to be used to fund scholarships for graduating students of Ridgefield High School. The RSG currently awards approximately 15 scholarships annually. Award amounts vary from as low as $1,000 to $5,000 in a year. Some of these scholarships are for one year, some may be awarded for up to 4 years. Named scholarships often outline specific requirements--many are need-based, some focus in a specific area, such as music, science, athletic achievement or leadership. To be considered, students must complete an RSG Application and submit it no later than April 15.

Access to these scholarships is only available via the Ridgefield High School Counseling Office in the Naviance software.

The Counseling Office has created a new opportunity for our seniors to learn more about local scholarships. Representatives from many scholarships will be available in the "College Conference Center" on Jan. 9, 10 and 11 during lunch periods (10:49 a.m. to 12:49 p.m.). Any senior is welcome to attend.

The Center is the back half of the Student Life Office and is located near the cafeteria. Representatives can describe their scholarships, and encourage students to apply. The Student Questionnaire will open at the end of January, so the timing is appropriate.

This opportunity is a great one for our seniors to take advantage of. Get a head start on finding possible scholarships that your student may qualify for.

Ridgefield Boy Scout Troop 116 Christmas Tree Pickup

It’s time for Ridgefield Boy Scout Troop 116’s annual community service project and fundraiser! Mark your calendars for this year’s Christmas tree pickup taking place on Jan. 7.

Troop 116 have been providing this service to the town’s residents since 2002. The troop’s scouts and parents travel around Ridgefield picking up residents’ discarded Christmas trees after the holidays. The trees are delivered to the town transfer station where they are shredded. In the spring, the scouts use the mulch to nourish the landscape beds lining Main Street.

This is not only a community service project but also the primary fundraiser for Troop 116. Funds earned are used to support ongoing Ridgefield community service projects and supplement scouting expenses so that all scouts are able to participate in the scouting program, learning leadership skills and becoming better citizens of the community.

Register online at www.ridgefieldtroop116.com, or by calling 203-885-7789 or emailing xmastreepickup@ridgefieldtroop116.com. The suggested donation is $20.

Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo appointed vice chair of the Transportation Committee

State Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo(D-Ridgefield) has been appointed Vice Chair of the Transportation Committee for the upcoming 2023 legislative session.

"It is such an honor and a privilege to serve as Vice Chair of the Transportation Committee. I thank Speaker Ritter and Majority Leader Rojas for entrusting me with this position," said Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo. "I look forward to working with Transportation Committee House Chair Rep. Lemar, whom I have come to respect and admire greatly, working with him in my first term, and am eager to get to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to continue to make our roads safer and to address the infrastructure and transportation related climate issues our state is

facing."

In the previous legislative session, Rep. Berger-Girvalo worked with members of the Transportation Committee to pass meaningful legislation, including Public Act 22-25, which expands private utilization of electric vehicles in Connecticut, and Public Act 22-46, which develops a transportation engineering recruitment program.

The Transportation Committee has cognizance of all matters relating to the Department of Transportation, including highways and bridges, navigation, aeronautics, mass transit, railroads, and the State Traffic Commission and the Department of Motor Vehicles. The first day of the legislative session began on Jan. 4.

Alan Sklar reads Saki at the Ridgefield Library

At 2 p.m. on Jan. 19, famous voice actor Alan Sklar returns to read a selection of Saki's delightful tales at the Ridgefield Library.

Saki’s (Hector H. Munro’s nom de plume) dazzling tales manage the remarkable feat of being anarchic and urbane at the same time. Studded with Wildean epigrams and featuring well-contrived plots and surprise endings, his stories gleefully skewer the pompous hypocrisies of upper-class Edwardian society. But they go beyond mere satire, raising dark humor to extremes of entertaining outrageousness that have rarely since been matched. Saki’s elegantly mischievous young heroes sow chaos in their wake without breaking a sweat, and are occasionally joined by werewolves, tigers, eavesdropping house pets, and casually murderous children. Some of his famous stories are “Tobermory,” “The Open Window,” “Sredni Vashtar,” “Mrs. Packletide’s Tiger,” “The Schartz-Metterklume Method,” and many more.

To register, please visit our calendar at www.ridgefieldlibrary.com or call 203-438-2282.

'Home, Sweet Home: Genre Scenes in Art' at the Ridgefield Library

The Ridgefield Library welcomes ArtScapades back via Zoom on Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. to present "Home, Sweet Home: Genre Scenes in Art."

From the increasing importance of everyday subjects in Renaissance painting, through how modern artists incorporated the idea of home into their art, ArtScapades will chronicle the emergence of genre painting. This ArtScapades lecture will look at the works of artists including Bruegel the Elder,

Johannes Vermeer, Mary Cassatt, Edouard Vuillard, Winslow Homer, Marc Chagall and Roy Lichtenstein.

Robin Hoffman and Jodi Stiffelman of ArtScapades began teaching art appreciation in 1998. They have presented at libraries and museums in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and Florida.

To register, please visit our calendar at www.ridgefieldlibrary.com or call 203-438-2282.

On Safari in Kenya and Tanzania at the Ridgefield Library

At 3 p.m. on Jan. 5, the Ridgefield Library will host Linda Haines, a Ridgefield resident and recently retired English teacher. She has been organizing trips and bringing groups of people on adventures for almost 20 years. She has been to 37 countries and will visit 12 more next year.

Last summer, Linda’s group of 22 traveled to Kenya and Tanzania for a 17-day safari. She will be sharing stories and photographs during her presentation. Come learn about the culture, landscape, amazing wildlife, and future planned adventures.

To register, please visit our calendar at www.ridgefieldlibrary.com or call 203-438-2282