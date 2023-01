This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Dyslexia Talk at the Ridgefield Library

On Jan. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m., the Ridgefield Library will host Dr. Margie Gillis, speaking on the topic “What Do I Need to Know About Dyslexia to Help my Child?”

Dyslexia is a specific learning disability that impacts children’s ability to read, write and spell. Decades of research studies related to dyslexia have been conducted – however, there are still common misunderstandings about its identification and the types of instruction that are most effective. The presenter will define and explain dyslexia and how it may co-occur with other learning difficulties, including ADHD, executive function difficulties, and dysgraphia.

Dr. Margie B. Gillis, Ed.D., CALT, is the founder and president of Literacy How, Inc., a non-profit organization that provides professional learning opportunities and coaching for educators on how best to implement evidence-based practices in the classroom. She has worked at the policy level through the Connecticut State Department of Education and is an advisor for ReadWorks, Understood and the International Foundation for Effective Reading Instruction. She is on the Editorial Board of IDA, Perspectives and The Reading League Journal. Margie believes that learning to read is a civil right and that all children can learn to read and benefit from evidence-based instruction.

This program is made possible thanks to the Couri Family Education Fund.

To register, please visit www.ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

'Get the Most Out of Your iPhone', 'Cyber Security' classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Add depth to your tech knowledge through Ridgefield Continuing Education classes. In "Get the Most Out of Your iPhone" (Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon), you can have your iPhone handy during our Zoom class and see how to use e-mail, calendar, maps and other core programs. Learn how to take photos and videos, listen to music and podcasts and download and organize your apps.

In "Cyber Security: How to Protect Yourself on the Internet," you will learn about specific precautions you can take to better safeguard your identity, your personal information, your computer, and your mobile devices when going online. This class is Jan. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Long term instructor Lance Whitney is a freelance writer for TechRepublic, ZDNet, PCMag and other technology websites and publications. He has written books on Windows 8 and LinkedIn and was a system administrator and trainer with Ciba Specialty Chemicals.

Each workshop costs $40; Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $34. Additional one-session tech courses with Lance Whitney that are starting soon include Google Docs (Feb. 2 at 1 p.m.) and Windows (Feb. 3 at10 a.m.). eBay, Excel, and PowerPoint and tutorials are also available. Advance registration is required.

For more information, visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

'Genealogy for Beginners' workshop through Ridgefield Continuing Education

A highly informative "Genealogy for Beginners" workshop is available through Ridgefield Continuing Education on Feb. 2 and 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. at $50 per person.

This two-part class will get you started researching your family history and organizing and documenting the data you collected using mostly free sites on the Internet. We will cover essential sources of information including the United States Census, vital records, immigration and naturalization records as well as a brief introduction to finding records outside the USA and about how DNA is used in genealogy.

Instructor Eileen Burton has been involved in genealogy as a serious hobby for over 15 years. Her research led her to visit ancestral villages in Germany. Class size limited.

One session classes on French and French Canadian Genealogy and German Genealogy taught by Francoise Lampe are available later in the spring. A Ridgefield senior discount is available.

Advance registration is required. For more information, visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Art classes available through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Drawing, painting, air dry clay, crochet and knitting classes are available in person starting Jan. 28 and soon after through Ridgefield Continuing Education. These classes provide some individual attention in a relaxing group environment.

Air Dry Clay for Beginners with Kathleen Fay start Feb. 6 (7 sessions; 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; $172).

Life Drawing for Beginners with Michael Canavan starts Feb. 8 (6 sessions; 7 to 9 p.m.; $154).

Drawing and Painting Studio Art with Laura McCormick starts March 2 (6 sessions; 10 a.m. to noon; $159) and March 7 (6 sessions; 10 a.m. to noon; $159).

Crochet for Beginners with Eileen Burton starts Feb. 1 (3 sessions; 1 to 3 p.m.; $77).

The Thrummed Mittens Workshop (very warm mittens) with Lizabeth Doty is Jan. 28 and Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and costs $77. Studio Knitting for All with Lizabeth Doty starts Feb. 6 (7 sessions; 3:45 to 5:45 p.m.; $172) and Feb. 7 (7 sessions; 6 to 8 p.m.; $172).

Photography classes, both in person and on Zoom, start at various times as well.

Tuition listed above; materials are extra. A Ridgefield senior (age 62 and over) discount is available. Advanced registration is required.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for course descriptions and more information.

Cardio and stretch classes available through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Take a cardio workout or Stretch class in Ridgefield Continuing Education and start a new active and healthy activity with a certified instructor. Most classes are in person. Zoom options are available in some classes. You might be able to join some classes early – just call!

Cardio Combo (Zumba, Kickboxing and toning) with Patti Larkin starts Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School.

Total Body Reset to tone and tighten is an all in one workout with Pat Anikewich that starts on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. Her Full Body Strength and Cardio Workout starts on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. These classes are hybrid and meet at Veterans Park School and on Zoom.

In the Simply Stretch for All Levels class with Mary Sireci participants learn to how to stretch those hard to reach muscles, increase flexibility and move with greater range of motion. Class starts on Feb. 1 at 5:45 p.m., but you may join early on Jan. 18. Gentle Yoga with Mary Sireci starts Feb. 1 at 6:45 p.m. at Veterans Park School.

In Stretch and Flexibility with Ginger Cox you will learn a variety of stretches used to relieve muscle tension and imbalances and increase flexibility. Class starts on Feb. 7 at 8:45 a.m. at the Annex.

Yoga and Tai Chi are also available. Advanced registration is required. These classes meet 6 to 8 sessions. Tuition is $75 to $100; there is a Ridgefield senior (age 62 and over) discount available.

For more descriptions and details, visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers history course on 'Mary Queen of Scots and Queen Elizabeth I'

"Mary Queen of Scots and Queen Elizabeth I" is a new history course led by long-term history instructor Nancy Maxwell through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

"If, during their youths, one had been asked to place bets on the success of Mary Stuart or Elizabeth Tudor, the odds would have been in Mary’s favor. Orphaned at fourteen, imprisoned by her own sister, unmarried and childless, Elizabeth faced a life of dangerous uncertainty at best. Mary Stuart, on the other hand, was Queen of Scotland at 6 days old and Queen of France at 16 with the world at her feet. Yet fate had different plans for these contemporary queens. Their separate biographies are tales of love, power, intrigue, and scandal and highlight that the lives of Mary Queen of Scots and Queen Elizabeth I were inextricably, tragically, entwined," a release said.

This course meets on Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom. Cost is $39; Ridgefield seniors age 62 and up pay $33. Advance registration is required.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information on this course and other history classes.

'How to Sell Items on eBay' Zoom workshop through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Do you have a New Year’s resolution to clear out stuff and want to learn about selling some of it? Take "How to Sell Items on eBay," a two-hour Zoom workshop offered through Ridgefield Continuing Education where Tech author, journalist, instructor and eBay seller Lance Whitney will show you the tricks and techniques for successful selling on eBay. He covers setting up eBay and PayPal accounts, pricing, and preparing the right items for sale as well as how to list your items to increase your chances of a sale, working with buyers, shipping items, and dealing with any problems that arise.

This workshop is on Jan. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. and costs $40; Ridgefield seniors age 62 and up pay $34.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information

'English Style and Interiors' interactive Zoom tour through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Take “English Style and Interiors: Classic, Country, Cottage, and Royal” and embark upon a fun and interactive Zoom tour of estates, cottages and rooms in England which portray the charming English style with an added bonus of touring the most well-known homes of the Royal Family: Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace and Clarence House where King Charles resides today.

We will see the rooms and homes of the most popular English designers who have influenced, or influence, English design today. If you appreciate historic English design, you will get ideas on quintessential English elements to beautify your own rooms and home.

Instructor Linda Keefer has degrees in History and Education, has taught interior design for over 20 years, and has 44,000 followers on her Pinterest Design boards.

This class meets on Feb. 1 and 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $39; Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older and disabled pay $33. Advanced registration is required.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register and learn about this class and additional design courses.

Ridgefield Chorale upcoming events

Founded in 1976, the Ridgefield Chorale is a group of friends and neighbors in Ridgefield and surrounding communities who love to sing and share the gift of music with others. We are led by professional director, Daniela Sikora.

Upcoming Events 2023

Jan. 16 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Program – 3 p.m.

The Ridgefield Playhouse

Jan. 17 – Rehearsals for Spring Concert Begin

May 13 – Spring Concert “This Is Who I Am” at Ridgefield High School

Weekend of June 16 through June 19 – Choral Festival “We Have a Dream” at Kennedy Center inWashington DC

Late Oct./early Nov. – Fall Concert

Who we are:

The Chorale is a mix of singers of various ages and skill levels. Many of the singers are seasoned musicians; others just love to sing, and members derive enormous pleasure performing. Everyone benefits from Director Daniela Sikora’s inspiring rehearsals and extraordinary talents

as a music educator.

When we rehearse:

Our main rehearsals are on Tuesday nights, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with a few Thursday night rehearsals for sectionals or additional group practice. We sometimes have extra help sectionals on Tuesdays at 6:45 p.m. before regular rehearsal. Our home location is East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Road in Ridgefield.

What we sing:

The Chorale performs contemporary choral music, from a cappella to Broadway, the standards, jazz and world music. We give three concerts a year (Spring, Fall, Holiday) and members can join for all or any - as long as they regularly attend rehearsals for the event.

What we do:

In addition to a love of music, the common bond that connects the singers is a sense of camaraderie and civic mindedness. Members volunteer their time not only to blend in four-part harmony but also to help their fellow citizens. We participate in numerous other community activities which impact the lives of children, seniors and students in a positive way. Proceeds from our Holiday Concert are directed to a charity that helps those in need.

How to join:

Simply reach out to us, introduce yourself and visit a Tuesday night rehearsal to get a sense of how we work. While a love of music is important, you do not need to read music and no auditions are required.

How it works:

The Chorale is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization run by a volunteer Board of Directors. Members pay dues of $80 each season (spring and fall) and $20 for the Holiday season. There is also a charge for music and concert attire. Financial assistance is available.

To contact us, call 1-877-815-5635, or email info@ridgefieldchorale.org.

Cub Scout Pack 74 in Ridgefield hosts annual fundraiser at Danbury Hat Tricks hockey game

Cub Scout Pack 74 out of Ridgebury Elementary School will host their annual fundraiser at the Danbury Hat Tricks hockey game on Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Ticket purchases support scholarships for scouting and can be purchased at www.tixr.com/groups/danburyarena/events/elmira-mammoth-47894.

Customers must use the checkout code PACK74 when purchasing tickets. Join Cub Scout Pack 74 in Section 101.

ARTalk with Dmitri Wave Wright at Ridgefield Library

On Jan. 22 from 2 to 3:30 p.m., painter and inspirational educator Dmitri Wave Wright will give an in-person ARTalk at the Ridgefield Library in the Library’s Main Program Room.

Wright is a contemporary painter who embraces an American Impressionist philosophy and uses a brilliant and colorful Fauvist-like palette. He teaches classes, conducts workshops, and has led tours in throughout the U.S. and abroad. In this ARTalk, Wright will give a brief overview of Impressionism as a radical art movement that began in Europe in the late 1880s and focused on capturing light as it defined a moment in time.

At the only National Park dedicated to American Impressionism, Wright is currently Master Artist/Instructor for Weir Farm National Historical Park. In the tradition of American Impressionist John Henry Twachtman, Wright became the first artist-in-residence and instructor at the Greenwich Historical Society, the birthplace of American Impressionism in the 1890s. He now serves on their board of trustees of the museum.

For more information and to register, please visit www.ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

SAT prep classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education

In person and virtual live online SAT prep classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education to help Ridgefield students prepare for the March and later SAT’s. Lentz & Lentz SAT Prep, the largest independently owned SAT Prep company in this region, is offering evening and weekend SAT Prep classes.

The in person weekend class starts on Jan. 29 and will be held on Jan. 29; Feb. 5 and 12; and March 5, 12 and 19. They will also be held on Feb. 14 and 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Ridgefield.

The online weekend class (Group 37) starts on Feb. 5 with English meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and math meeting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. and will be held on on Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26, on March 5 and on Feb. 11 and March 4 from 9 a.m. to noon, plus a testing session to be scheduled.

The ONLINE weeknight class (Group 38) starts on Wednesday, Feb. 1 with English meeting on Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Math meeting on Thursdays (starting Feb. 2) from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Additional options are available to prepare for the May and June SAT’s. Cost is $475 (24 hours) and includes all course materials. The schedule for Ridgefield classes is at www.ridgefieldschools.org. For more information, visit www,lentzsatprep.com or call Ridgefield Continuing Education at 203-431-2812 or Lentz & Lentz at 1-800-866-SATS.

Introduction to Acoustic Guitar class through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Are you looking for a great gift for someone (or perhaps yourself) that would like to learn or return to acoustic guitar? Introduction to Acoustic Guitar, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, is a class that will assist you in acquiring the technique you’ll need to deal with the melodic, harmonic and rhythmic possibilities of this popular and fun instrument.

Please bring a playable acoustic guitar and other items listed on the website, www.ridgefieldschools.org.

New Beginners starts on Feb. 1 (8 sessions; no class on Feb. 22) and the Continuing Beginners class starts Jan. 23 (8 sessions; no class on Feb. 20) from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Cost is $171. Advanced registration is required. A discount is available for Ridgefield seniors.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

Ridgefield Thrift Shop accepting applications for grants in 2023

The Ridgefield Thrift Shop is accepting applications for grants for 2023. Last year, the shop gave out 81grants to nonprofits, mostly in Ridgefield. The link for the grant application can be found on the shop's website, www.ridgefieldthriftshop.com/grants-scholarships. The grant submission process has changed, and is entirely online. Paper applications will no longer be accepted and will not be considered for funding.

The submission window is through Jan. 31.

Applications sought for Ridgefield’s next Poet Laureate

Poet and educator Barb Jennes’ three-year tenure as the inaugural Ridgefield Poet Laureate will end in March 2023. Jennes was selected in April 2020 for this Town-appointed position which was created to “promote an appreciation for poetry for the solace, enjoyment and delight of Ridgefield residents.”

Jennes began her tenure as COVID was causing widespread shutdowns. She quickly pivoted to online events and programs that encouraged people to discover poems outdoors, such as “Haiku Hunt on Main Street,” a poetry treasure hunt for families. She has written custom poems for several local events, including the Spirit of Martin Luther King event held yearly at the Ridgefield Playhouse and led numerous workshops and organized readings at the Ridgefield Library and other venues encouraging poetry lovers and poetry skeptics alike to “Read (and Love) Poetry,” as a recent workshop was titled. At The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum she organized a series of readings by nationally recognized poets and ran multiple workshops for people of all ages. Her series of summer evening poetry readings in the beautiful gardens of Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center were certainly a highlight for everyone who attended!

During this period, Barb Jennes published many poems, winning several competitions and awards, including for her chapbook Blinded Birds, which was awarded the 2022 International Book Award for a Poetry Chapbook.

The Ridgefield Poet Laureate initiative is coordinated by the Ridgefield Library and the Ridgefield Arts Council following criteria established by the Town of Ridgefield. Selection criteria were originally crafted in consultation with the CT Coalition of Poets Laureate. Those wishing to learn more or to be considered for the position of Ridgefield’s next Poet Laureate should visit the library's website www.ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and application details. Applications will be accepted by Lucy Handley, Adult Programming Coordinator, at the Ridgefield Library between Jan. 9 and Feb. 10. A panel of community members and poetry advocates will then consider the submissions and send its recommendations to Ridgefield’s Board of Selectmen in time for National Poetry Month in April.

For further information email LTHandley@ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 ext. 120.

French, Spanish, Italian and German classes available through Ridgefield Continuing Education

French, Spanish, Italian and German classes are available, some in person and some online, taught by native speakers (or people who have lived and worked for several years in the country) through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

These classes start Jan. 30 and later and meet at 6 p.m. or later. These classes provide live, interactive, group learning taught by native speakers. Beginning and Intermediate to Advanced classes are available. Tuition is $172 plus text. Advance registration is required. Course, teacher descriptions, text information and dates are available at www.ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Bridge and Mah Jongg classes available through Ridgefield Continuing Education

You can learn to play Bridge or Mah Jongg, both wonderful social games that also provide a good mental workout, in Ridgefield Continuing Education classes from teachers who are expert players.

Beginning Bridge Continued (part 3) with Mary Watson-Stribula meets Mondays, (Jan. 30; Feb. 6, 13 and 27; and Mar. 6 and 20) from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Annex. This course, for players who have some experience with Bridge, covers the basics of bridge bidding and play and continues last falls’ beginner (part 2) class. Cost is $172 per person.

Founders Hall hosts talk on Ridgefield hero Varian Fry

Former Ridgefield resident Rita L. Frost will give a seminar at Founders Hall on Jan. 20 at 1 p.m., which is open to the public. The topic will be Varian Fry, an American journalist who helped famous artist Marc Chagall and over 2,000 other anti-Nazi refugees, including a number of prominent writers and artists, escape from France between 1940 and 1941 and emigrate to the United States.

A former Ridgefield resident, Fry taught at Ridgefield High School and the Joel Barlow School in Easton and died in 1967 at age 59. Fry was the first American to be named “Righteous Among the Nations” by Yad Vashem (Israel’s official memorial to Holocaust victims) for risking his life to rescue Jews. There are at least twelve books about him, including “A Hero of Our Own” by Sheila Isenberg. There are also at least two films about him, and a Netflix series "Transatlantic” is coming out early next year.

Through her research, Ms. Frost met fascinating people involved with Fry. One was living right in town: Founders Hall member Gys Landsberger, who has since passed away. Gys was coaxed to give a talk with Ms. Frost at the Ridgefield Library and in Newtown.

Rita L. Frost is an artist, photographer and poet, formerly from Ridgefield, now living in Newtown with her four cats. Her paintings and photographs are in collections throughout the Northeast and are in the collection of Golda Meir and ambassadors from Turkey and Bulgaria and in numerous corporations. After studying at the San Francisco Art School, Frost moved back to New York City and later had a scholarship to study in Firenze at the Accademia di Belle Arti.

The Intermediate Bridge class with Mary Watson-Stribula provides an opportunity for bridge players to continue development of skills in 2/1 and work on bidding and play of the hand playing no trump hands. Students are expected to have experience in duplicate bridge games and an interest in improving their abilities. Class meets Mondays (Jan. 30; Feb. 6, 13 and 27; and Mar. 6 and 20_ from 10 a.m. to noon at the Annex. Cost is $172 per person.

Mah Jongg for Beginners with Sybl Falik starts Feb. 2 at 11:30 a.m. and Apr. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $148 for the six sessions. Supervised Play for people who have taken the beginner class or had equivalent experience is available on Thursdays (Feb. 2 and 9 or Mar. 16 and 23) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $50 for the two-session supervised play.

There is a discount available for Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over. Advanced is registration required. Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

Broadway’s 'Rock of Ages' Band featuring the Original Broadway Cast at The Ridgefield Playhouse

For over six years, the cast of the hit show Rock of Ages rocked Broadway and millions of fans in the groundbreaking musical. These players – Tony Award nominated star, Constantine Maroulis – Vocals (American Idol, Jekyll & Hyde), Joel Hoekstra – Guitar (Whitesnake, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Tommy Kessler – Guitar (Blondie), Winston Roye – Bass (Soul Asylum, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical), Jonathan Ivie – Keyboards (Air Supply, Americano The Musical), Jon Weber– Drums (Wille Nile, Hedwig & The Angry Inch; Love Janis), and Josephine Rose Roberts– Vocals (Cats, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, The Electric Company) – have collectively performed over 10,000 performances of the five-time Tony Award nominated show, including the long-running Broadway production, the critically-acclaimed national tour, and/or one of the amazing international Broadway show companies!

Rock of Ages is known as 'Broadway's Best Party,' and Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band was the force behind the party, playing the greatest rock hits from the glam metal bands of the '80s. Now, for the first time, the band and their sizzle are hitting the road to perform those monster hits from the Broadway show, IN CONCERT, for audiences everywhere! They will bring an epic performance to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 8 pm as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car. The show includes songs by artists such as Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, Foreigner, Journey, Poison, Twisted Sister, Joan Jett, Styx, Pat Benatar, and many more!

Join us in the lobby on Jan. 20 beginning at 7 p.m. for an exclusive tasting courtesy of Vengeance Vodka. Distilled in Connecticut, it is the smoothest, craft vodka you will ever taste. Along with a sample tasting, hear the story of how it came to be, along with assorted branded giveaways. Check out this exciting new brand with a signature drink, Sweet Revenge, available for purchase at the bar. Make it a great night with dinner before the show! Visit Bailey’s Backyard (23 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield) for dinner and receive 10 percent off your bill when you show your ticket.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($47.50 – $52.50), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at 203-438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.

Technology recycling event at the Ridgefield Library on Jan. 14

On Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Ridgefield Library will host a technology recycling event. Bring your old phones, tablets, laptops, hard drives, PCs, Macs, printers, TVs, DVD players and other technology to the Dayton Program Room on the Lower Level at the Library at 472 Main Street in Ridgefield.

Computer parts will be destroyed and then safely recycled. Other home electronics and small appliances will also be accepted for recycling, except for large kitchen appliances and any device containing mercury, freon or hazardous liquids. Secure e-waste recycling and final disposal will be provided by Take 2 Inc of Waterbury, the Housatonic Resources Recovery Authority’s certified electronics recycling provider.

Suggested donation is $20 per item, with proceeds supporting the Library’s technology initiatives, including STEAM programming for all ages. E-waste recycling is also available at no charge at the Ridgefield Recycling Center.

Clean out your home or office, recycle responsibly, protect your private information and support a good cause, all in one simple act. Go to www.ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.

Ridgefield resident Maya Gat named as a Top 50 Women Leaders of Connecticut for 2023 by 'Women We Admire'

Branching Minds Co-Founder and CEO and Ridgefield resident Maya Gat has been named a Top 50 Women Leaders of Connecticut for 2023 by Women We Admire. This year’s honorees were selected for their accomplishments as innovators and change agents.

In their profile, "Women We Admire" writes, “Maya sets vision and strategy for Branching Minds' dynamic team of seasoned educators, learning scientists, and technologists - driving towards solutions to some of education's most pressing problems of practice.”

Branching Minds is a leading K-12 education platform that brings together innovative, easy-to-use technology with the latest insights from the learning sciences and education research to help teachers more effectively, efficiently and equitably support all students’ positive outcomes.

Using a Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) framework, the Branching Minds platform centralizes student assessment data and collective teacher insights to help teachers proactively and equitably identify which students need support, with what and why – and then scaffolds the design and implementation of those support plans leveraging evidence-based resources to increase teacher effectiveness and decrease teacher workload.

"Women We Admire" is a publication dedicated to recognizing the achievements of exceptional women across industries, while inspiring others to continue their journey towards reaching their full potential.

Ridgefield Scholarship Group applications due April 15

Over 40 years ago, the Ridgefield Scholarship Group (RSG) was formed to hold and manage funds, donated by memorial and other community sources to be used to fund scholarships for graduating students of Ridgefield High School. The RSG currently awards approximately 15 scholarships annually. Award amounts vary from as low as $1,000 to $5,000 in a year. Some of these scholarships are for one year, some may be awarded for up to 4 years. Named scholarships often outline specific requirements--many are need-based, some focus in a specific area, such as music, science, athletic achievement or leadership. To be considered, students must complete an RSG Application and submit it no later than April 15.

Access to these scholarships is only available via the Ridgefield High School Counseling Office in the Naviance software.

The Center is the back half of the Student Life Office and is located near the cafeteria. Representatives can describe their scholarships, and encourage students to apply. The Student Questionnaire will open at the end of January, so the timing is appropriate.

This opportunity is a great one for our seniors to take advantage of. Get a head start on finding possible scholarships that your student may qualify for.