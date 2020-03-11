Ridgefield girls enjoy scouting with BSA

Troop 19 in Ridgefield includes, from left, front row, Gabriela Rogers, Eva Taleb, Eela Dryfoos, Lexie Bitner, Zoe Munoz and Catherine Thompson; back row, Ines Taleb, Maddy Gonley, Sophie Desmarais, Caroline Vilinskis, Lisa van Gompel, Della Fincham, Jax Mantione, Evia Rodriguez, Maya Pereyra and Jordan Mooney Member not shown are Katie Bitner, Emily Fox, Kristy Breslin and Jules Buckley.

It has been a little over a year since the official start of Troop 19, the first all girls Scouts BSA troop in Ridgefield, and one of the first in the country.

Over this year, I have participated in many activities — camping, backpacking, biking, to name a few. But it’s not only outdoor activities. I have done community service, learned important life skills, and made great friends.

The reason I wanted to join scouts in the first place was to experience more outdoor activities.

Before scouts I had never gone on a weekend long backpacking trip. Nor had I ever had to carry a heavy pack while hiking.

This summer, however, I am looking forward to go on the troop’s first ever high adventure. A four-day backpacking trip over Mount Marcy in the Adirondacks. We will be packing everything in and out, food, gear, and much more. This trip won’t just be hiking though, we will be swimming in lakes, taking in nature, and just having an overall great time.

Scouting has presented me with opportunities in not just the outdoors, but leadership, too. This past winter, I went to a National Youth Leadership Conference in northern Connecticut. It was an awesome experience where I learned important things about leadership and once again made some great friends.

We would like to thank everyone that has helped us out over the past year. Without them, all that we have done and hope to do would not be possible!

I may have joined scouts for the outdoors, but I stay for the skills, new experiences, and most importantly, the relationships.

We are always looking for new members. Any girls in grades six to 12 that are interested should email Troop 19’s Scoutmaster at smrfdtroop19@gmail.com.