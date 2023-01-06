CT first selectman to YouTubers who called town employees ‘animals’: ‘Get the hell out,’ per police

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RIDGEFIELD — Police were again called to Town Hall this week when First Selectman Rudy Marconi lost his temper at two YouTubers who filmed in the building and temporarily taped a sign that referred to municipal employees as “animals.” No one pressed charges, according to the two-page police report.
One of the YouTubers claimed to police that Marconi “assaulted” him, according to the report, which states that Marconi “pushed away” the man’s phone, but did not damage it. Marconi told police he grew angry after hearing that the YouTubers had “defaced town property” by placing a sign that said “Notice; Do not enter animal enclosures” on a door entrance.