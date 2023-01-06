CT first selectman to YouTubers who called town employees ‘animals’: ‘Get the hell out,’ per police

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

RIDGEFIELD — Police were again called to Town Hall this week when First Selectman Rudy Marconi lost his temper at two YouTubers who filmed in the building and temporarily taped a sign that referred to municipal employees as “animals.” No one pressed charges, according to the two-page police report.

One of the YouTubers claimed to police that Marconi “assaulted” him, according to the report, which states that Marconi “pushed away” the man’s phone, but did not damage it. Marconi told police he grew angry after hearing that the YouTubers had “defaced town property” by placing a sign that said “Notice; Do not enter animal enclosures” on a door entrance.

“Mr. Marconi then told him in a loud voice that he was a ‘fraud and a disgrace,’” the police report states. “He also told the two men to ‘get the hell out of here.’ Mr. Marconi stated that his response and anger was directly attributed to the signage placed on the door, calling the Town Hall employees ‘animals.’”

This is the third time YouTubers have visited Ridgefield Town Hall. They're part of a growing trend of videographers who film public places to “audit” whether they are accessible and whether their First Amendment rights are violated.

The latest visit was prompted by a Dec. 1 incident when accounting employee Patricia Pacheco was placed on administrative leave and charged with disorderly conduct after swatting a folder at a different YouTuber. She’s since returned to work, and the charges against her were dismissed.

Another YouTuber also filmed town employees in late December at Mallory Town Hall in nearby Sherman, prompting a call to police.

'That's an assault'

On Wednesday around 3 p.m., a man from the YouTube channel “Leroy Truth Investigations” and James Scalzo from the channel Scalzo Photo visited Ridgefield Town Hall and spoke with Marconi in his office, according to police and Marconi. The man from Leroy Truth Investigations visited Town Hall in mid-December without incident.

Marconi said Thursday that after inviting the YouTubers into his office, they asked whether he had communicated with the state's district attorney about Pacheco's case. The first selectman said he had no contact with the district attorney over the case. The charge against Pacheco was dismissed Dec. 16, according to state Superior Court. It was unclear why the charges were dismissed.

After the YouTubers left Marconi's office, Marconi said he learned from an employee about the note they taped to the wall, and became angry. He said he then followed the YouTubers downstairs.

The police report states that Marconi asked to see the sign, which had been removed. One of the YouTubers, who identified himself as Leroy but declined to give police his legal name or provide identification, crumpled the sign and placed it in his pocket, according to police.

"I got really angry at that point,” Marconi said to Hearst Connecticut Media. “I said, 'How dare you come in this building and call the employees who work in this building 'animals?' Who do you think you are? What right do you have to do that? Get the hell out of here.'"

Marconi told Hearst Connecticut Media when he pointed to the door to tell him to leave, his hand made contact with Leroy's recording device.

"I swung my arm to point at the door and I ticked the frame that was holding his microphone and his camera. Leroy said, 'That's an assault.'”

The police report notes that Marconi’s “hand(s) made contact with the recording device ‘Leroy’ was holding. The device was not damaged and never left "Leroy's" possession.”

Leroy initially wrote a statement for police, but then tore it up and told officers “he changed his mind and no longer wished to provide a written statement," the report said. He then said he wouldn’t press charges, according to the report.

A video of the incident has yet to be posted on either YouTuber’s channel, as of Friday afternoon.