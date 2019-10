Ridgefield fire crews respond to fire at Pumping Station Road

The Ridgefield Fire Departmnet was on scene all night at a fire on Pumping Station Road and Oscaleta Road.

The Ridgefield Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Pumping Station Road near the intersection of Oscaleta Road on Thursday, Oct. 17.

More details about the blaze haven’t been officially released.

According to a source, the cause of the fire was an electrical problem.