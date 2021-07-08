Ridgefield fifth-grader's invention qualifies for global competition Alyssa Seidman July 8, 2021 Updated: July 8, 2021 9:34 a.m.
Lily Zezula’s creation, The Turtle Tent, was recognized at Raytheon Technologies’ national Invention Convention on June 24, which celebrated more than 400 K-12 inventors from across the country during a virtual awards ceremony.
The Turtle Tent is made out of a reflective material called Mylar that prevents sunlight from hitting a nest and cools the sand around it. This, when implemented, would result in more male sea turtles to be hatched.
RIDGEFIELD — A Farmingville Elementary School student’s long-held love of sea turtles recently earned her a spot to compete on the global invention stage.
