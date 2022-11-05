Ridgefield 'Nutcracker' performers are father and daughter on and off stage: 'It just means a lot'

RIDGEFIELD — Art will imitate life this December as Peter Getchell of Ridgefield dances with his daughter Josie Getchell in the roles of Clara and her father in the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance’s annual production of “The Nutcracker.”
The Conservatory is where Josie’s love of dancing took root, her father said. Getchell said Josie’s first introduction to dance was with the Conservatory when she was 2 and that she’s been dancing ever since, performing different variations of dance and different roles in “The Nutcracker.”