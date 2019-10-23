Ridgefield family wins Fresh Air photo contest

Tristen Alston, of Manhattan, holds a peach he picked while visiting the Rice family of Ridgefield. Tristen visited the Rices this past summer as part of The Fresh Air Fund's Friendly Towns Program.

The Rice family of Ridgefield participated in the Fresh Air Fund’s program this past summer and were among the winners of the 2019 photo contest.

All winners were selected from the hundreds of photos submitted by volunteer host families along the East Coast and southern Canada.

The photos capture the fun-filled experiences the volunteer host families shared with Fresh Air children this past summer. Categories include “Backyard Fun,” “Friendship,” “New Experiences,” “Exploring Nature,” “Swimming,” “The Beach” and “Ice Cream.”

The photo selected from the Rice family was submitted to the “New Experiences” category, and features Fresh Air child, Tristen, age 10, holding a peach he picked.

The Fresh Air Fund, an independent, not-for-profit agency, has provided free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million New York City children from low-income communities since 1877.

To learn more about hosting a Fresh Air child next summer, contact Nicole Johnston at 212-897-8953 or visit www.FreshAir.org .