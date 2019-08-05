Ridgefield family car wash to raise money for CT Challenge

The Fitzpatrick family raised over $800 for The T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research last year. This weekend, the Fitzpatricks will hold a car wash from 8-11 a.m. to raise money for CT Challenge.

A family car wash in Ridgefield this weekend will raise money to create exercise and nutrition programs for cancer survivors through The CT Challenge.

The car wash will be hosted by the Fitzpatrick family following dad Paul Fitzpatrick’s 100-mile bike ride late last month. Paul, who was diagnoses with a rare form of lung cancer when he was 27, rode to raise $10,000 for the CT Challenge on the 10-year anniversary of his successful surgery.

Despite coming up short of the goal, Paul and his family will push forward by rolling up their sleeves and soaking up cars with plenty of suds from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at their home.

“Your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate $5, $50 or $500,” the family wrote on a Facebook post. “If you can't join us in person on the 10th and put these kids to work, feel free to donate online.”

Last summer, the Fitzpatrick family car wash raised over $800 for The T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research.

Kate Fitzpatrick, Paul’s wife, is asking interested donors to view the car wash’s Facebook page by clicking here or by visiting www.facebook.com/donate/373140720051964/

“Every little bit helps,” she wrote. “Thank you for your support... The primary purpose of CT Challenge is to equip cancer survivors with the game-changing exercise, nutrition and mind-body knowledge, tools, community and mindset needed to reclaim and rebuild their lives after diagnosis and treatment.”