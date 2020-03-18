Ridgefield facility issues statement on COVID death

Following the death of an 88-year-old man from COVID-19, the Ridgefield assisted living community where he lived expressed sorrow and outlined the steps it is taking to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus, which causes the disease.

The facility, Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings, is on Route 7 in Ridgefield just north of the intersection of Route 35. On Wednesday evening, March 18, the facility’s management issued the following statement:

“Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings is extremely saddened to confirm the tragic passing of a valued member of our community, one of our residents. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family during this difficult time, and we are deeply committed to helping our residents and associates heal from this loss.

“On March 16, 2020, this individual was admitted to Danbury Hospital and was confirmed positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19). Upon receiving this news, we immediately contacted state and local health authorities. We quickly enacted our COVID-19 outbreak plan, which includes promptly quarantining the residents who had high exposure to this individual. We are following health department and medical guidance to address the associates who had exposure to this resident by having them stay out of the community.

“We continue to closely monitor all residents and associates, taking resident’s temperatures daily and restricting non-essential visitors to reduce the potential spread of the virus. All residents are receiving in-room meals. Programming has been discontinued for all, except our memory care residents, until further notice.

“Our home office and regional teams, as well as our local community leaders, are working in tandem with the Connecticut Department of Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to take the precautions necessary to protect the health and safety of all of our residents and associates.

“Every resident, family member and associate is an important part of the Ridgefield Crossings family. This is a difficult time for all of us, and everyone is working hard to support one another.

“We will continue to assess and adjust our protocols under the direction of state and local health authorities and will keep everyone updated on this situation.”