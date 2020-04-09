Ridgefield estimates 14 deaths, 112 cases

Town emergency management authorities believe Ridgefield is up to 14 COVID-19 deaths and 112 cases.

Ridgefield is now believed to have had 14 deaths from COVID-19 and 112 active cases, according to town Health Director Ed Briggs — although he says the state’s reporting systems aren’t operating as smoothly as normal times. The count of “active cases” does not include people who have recovered form the disease.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi is still recovering from his own case of COVID-19.

Here is Thursday afternoon’s release on the coronavirus situation from the town’s emergency management office:

RIDGEFIELD: April 9, 2020: 3 PM: First Selectman Rudy Marconi thanks everyone for their good wishes and wants to reassure Ridgefielders that he has complete confidence in the dedicated team he leads while he recuperates from COVID-19.

Here are today’s updates:

Health Director Ed Briggs reports that while the state systems have been sporadic with reporting, he estimates that Ridgefield has 112 active cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths. He also estimates that Ridgefield is approximately a week behind New York as far as flattening the curve and that everyone should remain vigilant.

All Ridgefielders are urged to continue to do their part by staying home. If you must go out, continue to follow the CDC directives of maintaining social distancing, washing hands and wearing face coverings.

Residents are asked not to call the health department with complaints about those who are not complying with the directives. Health Director Ed Briggs suggests that if you see people standing too close in a line, that you take your own precautions. Each individual business is responsible for encouraging social distancing, but all of us are responsible for using best practices and for helping them comply.

Group gatherings are prohibited by the Governor of Connecticut. If you have gathered in a group recently, please self-quarantine for 14 days before entering any public areas.

The Ridgefield Police Department warns that residents should be alert to the many scams that are reaching out via phone, text and email. Please do not give out any personal information to unsolicited callers, emailers or texters. If you have any questions, call the Ridgefield Police Department non-emergency number: 203-438-6531. Please share this information with friends, family and neighbors.

To sign up to receive messages pertaining to Ridgefield, sign up for CTAlert.gov. For those without an email use: noemail@ridgefield.com. Be sure to put the town in the relevant field and check off how you would like to receive the message. Prioritize how to receive your messages or check phone only.

If you have any questions, please email selectman@ridgefieldct.org or visit Ridgefield OEM on Facebook.

Stay home, Stay safe, stay healthy.