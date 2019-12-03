Ridgefield equipment fundraiser to benefit St. Joseph’s Parenting Center

Soccer balls, basketballs, and swimming goggles — there’s a lot of equipment that goes into being a sports parent.

That’s why Ridgefield High School senior Johnny Briody is hosting a collection for new sports equipment that will benefit St. Joseph’s Parenting Center (SJPC) in Stamford.

Briody, who has organized this donation drive for the second year in a row, said he collects gifts for the holiday season for the kids at SJPC.

Donations can be delivered to 18 Fairview Avenue in Ridgefield by Sunday, Dec. 8. There will be a bin on the front porch.

Unable to donate new equipment? Check and cash donations are also welcome and can be made out to Johnny Briody.

The mission of St. Joseph’s Parenting Center is to strengthen families that are at risk of child abuse and neglect, by providing parenting education and support.