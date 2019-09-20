Ridgefield economics chairman Arnold Light remembered as ‘a great listener’

Economic and Community Development Commission Chairman Arnold Light at a Ridgefield Board of Selectmen’s meeting on June 5, 2019. Economic and Community Development Commission Chairman Arnold Light at a Ridgefield Board of Selectmen’s meeting on June 5, 2019. Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield economics chairman Arnold Light remembered as ‘a great listener’ 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Arnold Light, chairman of Ridgefield’s Economic and Community Development Commission, passed away unexpectedly Thursday night, Sept. 19.

Light was the founder and CEO of The Light Group, Inc., a New York-based incentive marketing organization specializing in reward marketing, communications, incentive travel, meeting planning, special events and on-line loyalty programs. After retiring, he also founded the consulting firm, Arnold Light Consults, Inc., that worked with corporations to help them to structure and design B2B and B2C results-oriented performance improvement programs.

In Ridgefield, he was a member of the Ridgefield Men’s Club, served on the executive committee of the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce, and was a frequent golfer at the Ridgefield Golf Course.

“It was very unexpected, a shock,” said Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi on Friday, Sept. 20. “He had just played a round of golf on Thursday. He absolutely loved the game and spent many hours at our local golf course.”

Marconi said he enjoyed playing with Light at the course over the years.

“The game that he loved was golf,” the first selectman said. “Any time that was available, he played.”

Away from the course, Light’s other big passion was economic development in Ridgefield.

“He was chair of the ECDC for many years and he helped lead one of the best ECDC’s we’ve ever had in Ridgefield,” Marconi said. “He supported a lot of ideas and concepts that set out to improve Ridgefield’s non-residential tax base, and he really promoted them.”

Most important, he listened to the people who came to him with ideas, Marconi said.

“He was a kind, compassionate, and understanding individual,” Marconi said. “He was a great listener. We’re very fortunate as a municipality to have someone like Arnold Light because he cared.”