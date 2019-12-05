Ridgefield drive-in bank may get renovations

The small drive-through bank building facing Veterans Park School from across Governor Street will be renovated and slightly expanded if plans submitted to the town are approved.

A completed application is on file in the town planning office, although the Planning and Zoning Commission has not yet voted to formally accept the application.

The property is at 3 Governor Street, and is owned by Fairfield County Bank — which, the application notes, is “known as Ridgefield Bank.”

It has long functioned as a small auxiliary building with a drive-up window behind the bank’s main branch, which faces onto Main Street at the corner of Governor Street.

The application says that the building was constructed in 1960 “as a satellite to the main office at 374 Main Street to feature one of the first drive-through windows in Ridgefield.”

It adds, “All these years later, the applicant still operates at both locations.”

The bank “is seeking approval to update the branch both aesthetically and functionally, including installing additional security features and bringing it into compliance with handicapped access standards,” the application says.

The commission is likely to formally accept the application — and decide whether to schedule a public hearing — at its Dec. 10 meeting.

The paperwork is on file in the planning office in the town hall annex.