The first official Nor’easter of 2021 provided a lot of snow, but luckily not a lot of problems for the town of Ridgefield.

The town saw 12 to 16 inches of snow, said First Selectman Rudy Marconi, adding Ridgefield didn’t do too bad.

“We had a few isolated outages,” he said. “One fuse pop was restored. Overall, as far as power’s concerned, we had an okay night.”

Marconi continued, “One thing to realize is that there are no leaves on the trees, which is good news, and the ground was frozen, extra good news. A few if any trees came down.”

Yesterday’s snow storm and today’s addition and slick conditions closed Ridgefield’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic, pushing the vaccine schedule more than any other circumstance so far.

Tuesday’s canceled clinic is being rescheduled, according to the town’s emergency management office.

“Due to the local storm clean-up and vaccine clinic cancellations from New York to Maine, the Ridgefield Vaccine Clinic schedule for this week remains uncertain,” it said on Facebook. “Town health and emergency management officials will meet with the RVNA on Tuesday morning to firm up this week’s make-up session with the least possible inconvenience for Ridgefielders who had been scheduled for the canceled Tuesday session.”

Updates will be posted on the town website, ridgefieldct.org, the Ridgefield Office Of Emergency Management Facebook page, the Town of Ridgefield Facebook page and through other media sources as soon as possible.

