Ridgefield destination recognized as top wedding venue

Contributed photo / Custom by Nicole Photography

The Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center’s Garden House has been selected as a 2021 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings, an accolade representing the highest and most rated wedding venues as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot, a wedding planning and registry app. This is the second year that the Garden House has been named a winner in The Knot’s Best of Weddings awards.

In 2021, five percent of hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals listed on The Knot received this distinguished award. To determine the winners, The Knot analyzed its millions of user reviews across various vendor categories, including venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and more, to find the highest rated vendors of the year. These winners represent the best of the best wedding professionals that engaged couples should consider booking for their own unique weddings.