Skip to main content
News

Ridgefield destination recognized as top wedding venue

Staff
The Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's Garden House, in Ridgefield, has been selected as a 2021 winner in The Knot's Best of Weddings awards.

The Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center’s Garden House, in Ridgefield, has been selected as a 2021 winner in The Knot’s Best of Weddings awards.

Contributed photo / Custom by Nicole Photography

The Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center’s Garden House has been selected as a 2021 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings, an accolade representing the highest and most rated wedding venues as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot, a wedding planning and registry app. This is the second year that the Garden House has been named a winner in The Knot’s Best of Weddings awards.

In 2021, five percent of hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals listed on The Knot received this distinguished award. To determine the winners, The Knot analyzed its millions of user reviews across various vendor categories, including venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and more, to find the highest rated vendors of the year. These winners represent the best of the best wedding professionals that engaged couples should consider booking for their own unique weddings.

Built around 1915 by renowned architect Cass Gilbert, the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center’s Garden House was designed for entertaining, and provides a classically beautiful and intimate ambiance. It can accommodate up to 100 guests, and its location on Ridgefield’s historic Main Street means it is easily reached from major highways in the tri-state area.

The Garden House is framed on three sides by French doors that open to invite guests to a sheltered, brick terrace. Marble steps lead from the terrace to a spacious brick-walled garden, which boasts a reflecting pool and fountain, and rose-covered arbors and flower beds with seasonal plantings line surrounding pathways. The house itself has 20-foot ceilings with magnificent crown moldings, and features a fireplace, chandeliers and hardwood floors. There is also an adjoining bluestone terrace, which is tented in the warmer months.

For more information or to take a tour of the venue, contact Keeler’s director of events Mary Ann Connors at (203) 438-5485, ext. 12, or via email at mconnors@keelertavernmuseum.org.