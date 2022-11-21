Demolishing a historic Ridgefield building without permit could come with stricter penalties

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RIDGEFIELD — Stricter requirements and penalties may be imposed on anyone who decides to demolish a historic building in town, as a result of several proposed changes to the town's Demolition Delay Ordinance.
The original ordinance, which was passed in 2020, imposes a period of no more than 90 days before granting a demolition permit for a structure of historic, architectural or cultural importance. The request for the revision relates to a controversial razing of a structure on New Street last fall, which occurred without the proper permits.