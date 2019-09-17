Ridgefield dancer performs with The Wiggles

Lucy Lowman (Ridgefield), Caroline Morneau (Danbury), Adeline Gibowicz (Danbury) and Vivian Eaton (Newtown) of the Ashurst Academy prepare to dance with the Wiggles! Lucy Lowman (Ridgefield), Caroline Morneau (Danbury), Adeline Gibowicz (Danbury) and Vivian Eaton (Newtown) of the Ashurst Academy prepare to dance with the Wiggles! Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Ridgefield dancer performs with The Wiggles 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Ridgefield resident Lucy Lowman was one of four Irish dancers who took the stage in front of a sold out crowd of 2,500 at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair, N.J., earlier this month.

Lowman, a member of the Ashurst Academy of Irish Dance, performed alongside children’s entertainment group, The Wiggles. The Australian-based group was stopping in New Jersey as part of their “Party Time” tour. The band, founded in 1991, can be seen on TV on Universal Kids as well as Hulu, YouTube and through iTunes.

The Ashurst Academy dancers performed a traditional Irish dance piece, a light jig, with Emma Wiggle, who is an Irish dancer herself.

The Ashurst Academy, directed by former Riverdance stars Craig and Christina Ashurst, has just recently started its 2019-2020 season and there are a few remaining spots in their Little Shamrockers and Beginner classes which are located in Danbury . To inquire or find out more about the academy, visit ashurstirishdance.com.