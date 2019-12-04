Ridgefield Cub Scouts to collect blankets during Holiday Stroll

Ridgefield Cub Scout Troop 126 will be hosting a blanket drive at Tazza Cafe during the town’s 20th annual Holiday Stroll.

The blanket collection will benefit the Dorothy Day Hospitality House in Danbury. The event will run on both Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, during Stroll hours.

Residents are invited to drop off new and or gently-used twin blankets.

Tazza is located at 408 Main Street. Scouts will be there at 5 p.m. when the Stroll begins Friday.