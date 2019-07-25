Ridgefield cops to crackdown on texting and driving

Ridgefield police will crackdown on texting and driving during the first two weeks in August, according to a release on the department’s Facebook page.

“We ask that you commit yourself to saving lives by never texting or using your phone while driving,” police said. The post included a link to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s distracted driving page.

In Connecticut, drivers are prohibited from using handheld cell phones or other electronic devices while they are in traffic, including while stopped in traffic or at a light, unless they are making a 911 call. Drivers who are 16 or 17 years old are barred from using any electronic device, even if it’s paired to a hands-free device.