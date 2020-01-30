Ridgefield cops: can you ID this man?

RIDGEFIELD — Police asked for the public’s help identifying an unknown man Thursday afternoon.

“The Ridgefield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual pictured here,” police said on Facebook.

The photo appeared to have been taken from a surveillance system in a liquor store. The man appeared to be younger, with a full beard wearing a blue shirt and knit hat.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to call Officer McKnight at (203)438-6531 or the Tip Line at (203)431-2345.