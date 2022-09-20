This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
8
RIDGEFIELD — Whatever task she was involved in, Jennifer Hawkins Mason, a longtime teacher at Ridgefield Public Schools, gave 110 percent, said her colleagues, friends, family and those for whom she volunteered.
"She's not one that ever had something falling through the cracks. You step back and say, 'How do you have all this energy? How do you cover all the bases?" said Neal Bowes, former director of youth ministry at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church in Ridgefield. "She was the backbone of all of those. She just really made that happen."