RIDGEFIELD — On Monday, the town’s tiniest tots got a chance to hunt for eggs ahead of Easter at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church.

“There are so many new faces in town, and this is a fun way to introduce them to some of the fun stuff in Ridgefield,” Communications Director Heidi Yeranossian said.

Organizers thought it might be worthwhile to give younger children — who sometimes have trouble competing with older ones — a better shot at filling their baskets.

“Ballard Green sometimes gets overly crowded for the little ones,” said resident Sandy Carpenter, one of the key volunteers who helped organize the event.

Four thousand candy-filled eggs were spread across the front lawn of Jesse Lee; more than 150 children signed up to track them down.

Leticia Soltero, director of Christian education, said everyone was welcome to attend regardless of affiliation.

“It’s community-wide, all faiths, all religions,” she said. “We have open arms here.”

Prior to the hunt, children got some first-rate entertainment courtesy of Carpenter’s husband, Todd, a puppet master who put on a show in the sanctuary. He was aided by volunteer Deb Ahle, who read a story to accompany the show.

After all the eggs were found, children were invited to meet the Easter Bunny, make arts and crafts and blow bubbles into the sunny spring sky.

“We’re excited to have the community come, and to welcome them to Jesse Lee,” Senior Pastor Bill Pfohl said.