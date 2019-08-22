Ridgefield campers visit Lounsbury House

More than 150 campers from the Boys and Girls Club of Ridgefield visited the Lounsbury House earlier this month to take part in a two-day inspirational workshop that focused on “feeling good by doing good.”

Inspiring Comfort LLC, the Ridgefield Prevention Council, Tim Hastings, and Hastings, Cohan & Walsh LLP sponsored the event,

Leah Comfort Dog of Lutheran Church Charities were present during the event, reinforcing the message of showing love and compassion toward those who need it most.