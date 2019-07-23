Ridgefield businesses warned about Sports Media Advertising scam

The Ridgefield High School Athletics Department has sent out a notice to the Chamber of Commerce warning local business owners about a possible scam going around town.

“The company Sports Media Advertising is not affiliated with Ridgefield High School,” wrote Anthony Cataldo, athletic program assistant. “Sports Media Advertising has apparently been soliciting donations in exchange for banners or logos for T-shirts to be displayed at our events or handed out at our events. Please be advised that this is a scam and we cannot hang these banners or hand the T-shirts out.”

Cataldo said that Ridgefield High School has its own sponsorship banner program through Tiger Hollow Inc. and the Athletics Advisory Council.

For more information on the scam, business owners are asked to contact Cataldo at Ridgefield High School at acataldo@ridgefieldps.netor 203-894-5750 ext. 2282.