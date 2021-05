Twelve properties worth a total of more than $10 million changed hands in deeds filed with Ridgefield Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from April 19-23.

620 Danbury Road, Unit 42: Adam J. Langer to JETL Realty of CT LLC, $315,000.

279 Ridgebury Road: Toby DeMicco and Dianne DeMicco to Michael Cuniberti and Desiree Wise, $1,800,000.

633 Danbury Road, Unit 26: Eugene Gaisser and Kathleen Gaisser to Marian L. Carlton, $336,000.

47 Shadow Lane: Damian Mullin and Nancy Mullin to Chulwan Park and Ye Woon Hong, $1,199,000.

5 Ginos Way: Kete Long and Montagan Long to Ann Marie Monk, $1,200,000.

10 Creamery Lane: Sturges Brothers Inc., to Daniel R. Surette and Susan E. Surette, $849,000.

208 High Ridge Avenue: Christian Dacunha and Dana Dacunha to Ryon Aguirre and Kaley Aguiree, $640,000.

19 Taporneck Court: Lawrence R. Dodd to Lawrence R. Dodd and Anne K. Roby (trustees, Lawrence R. Dodd Revocable Trust, amended and restated March 2, 2021) $0.

216 North Salem Road: HFF Services LLC to Daniele Ribeiro-Mattos, $680,000.

43 Two Pence Road: Geoffrey M. Wang and Karyn S. Wang to Christine L. Free and Jacob L. Rhodebeck, $600,000.

311 Wilton Road East: Nelson Lopes and Anna Meldere to Leila E. Porteous and Robert S. Egginton, $730,000.

70 West Branchville Road: Branchville Self Storage LLC, to MHC 117 Ridgefield LLC, $4,200,000.