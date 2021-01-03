Ridgefield boy learns piano, pens possible holiday classic

They call it COVID-times, and only time will tell what the long-term effects will be on all kids around the world. From school closings, to cancelled sports seasons and many other events in between, it is difficult times for any kid growing up in these conditions.
One boy in Ridgefield decided to try something new — the piano. Starting out in the early COVID quarantine lockdown months, Macklin Burke started playing around with a $50 keyboard that was laying around the house. Progressively picking up more notes and chords as time went by, his parents realized lessons were inevitable. But how do you take real lessons during challenging times of a pandemic? You find a great teacher online who has a strong internet connection.