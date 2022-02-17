Ridgefield boy battling genetic condition sent to the Super Bowl: ‘A priceless experience’

RIDGEFIELD — During football season, Conner Curran and his family typically hunker down in their home on Sundays. They order wings to enjoy in front of the TV while watching the games, their eyes perpetually glued to the action.
But on Super Bowl Sunday this year, Curran got a different view of the big game from one of the 70,000-plus seats in SoFi Stadium, courtesy of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He was among 15 kids to attend Super Bowl LVI through the foundation, and one of three from Connecticut.