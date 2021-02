RIDGEFIELD - About 75 to 80 people had to be rescheduled for their COVID vaccination following the recent snowstorms that hit the area, but officials said they weren’t concerned.

Last week’s storm canceled the Tuesday clinic but those people were able to get new slots last Wednesday or Thursday. Since the clinic is only offered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays the snow over the weekend didn’t affect it and the clinic was able to stay open during Tuesday’s wintery weather, officials said.

“We’re pretty good,” said First Selectman Rudy Marconi said.

The town hasn’t had trouble rescheduling people and was even able to open up the clinic to those 65 and older and people with comorbidities this week, which opened at large across the state Thursday.

Ridgefield has given at least one dose to about 79 percent of its residents who are at least 75 years old, according to state data, making it one of the highest in the area.

There have typically been openings towards the end of the week, but any openings are allowed to be filled now instead of having gaps in the schedule, delaying the vaccination process, officials said.

“We had 600 doses delivered to the Ridgefield Visiting Nurses Association this week,” Marconi said. “We have opened up the to 65 and plus because we were beginning to experience with the 75 plus group openings in our schedules that weren’t being filled.”

The RVNAhealth, formerly the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association, is the certified vaccinator in Ridgefield, but it has also had a large amount of volunteers helping as well. The clinic is at Yanity Gym.

Marconi says the health director feels they could process up to 500 vaccines an hour, especially with the 65-plus demographic.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Marconi said the town is getting ready to accomodate additional wait times at the clinic following the shots, which is now 30 minutes.

“You really need to keep an eye on everyone, you have to accommodate that waiting area,” Marconi said. “So that’s what we’re working towards now, to be able to be ready to accommodate that class of people.”