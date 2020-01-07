Ridgefield bike club to host kick off party Jan. 21

Ridgefield Bicycle Sport Club members at a Thirsty Thursday post-ride gathering at sponsor Susi Laura Massage. Ridgefield Bicycle Sport Club members at a Thirsty Thursday post-ride gathering at sponsor Susi Laura Massage. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield bike club to host kick off party Jan. 21 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Bicycle Sport Club was born out of an idea at the original home of Ridgefield Bicycle Company on Catoonah Street. The new shop owners, Sean and Jacqui Dowd, pondered taking the shop rides to a new level. The shop would organize a club where local athletes join together as a team. Members could ride, race, train and socialize. Nine years and a yearly membership of 435 athletes later, RBSC has become that and a solid community for all levels of athletes. RBSC is one of the largest cycling clubs in the country. It is home to eight weekly road and mountain bike rides, bi-weekly track run workouts, educational clinics, winter spins, destination rides and the ever popular Thirsty Thursday Ride. The newest addition has been rides on the quiet dirt roads where traffic is light and the riding is not too technical. The club caters to beginner through pro levels.

“The true essence of this club is the people who make it a welcoming and seriously fun culture to be a part of while honoring our mission of safety, respect and responsibility,” said RBSC founding member Jacqui Dowd.

RBSC is hosting its annual kickoff party on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m. at its host and platinum sponsor, The Ridgefield Playhouse. Current members, and anyone interested, are invited to hear about offerings and updates for the 2020 season. Food and beverages by club sponsors, Southwest Cafe, The Cake Box and Ancona’s Wine and Liquors will be on hand.

More information can be found at www.rbsclub.org.