Ridgefield bed and breakfast hearing rescheduled for Dec. 17

The house at 114 Main Street was built in 1740 by David Hoyt. The property boasts eight beds and nine baths. According to an application submitted to the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission, it could be repurposed into a bed and breakfast. less The house at 114 Main Street was built in 1740 by David Hoyt. The property boasts eight beds and nine baths. According to an application submitted to the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission, it could be ... more Photo: / Photo: / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield bed and breakfast hearing rescheduled for Dec. 17 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A bed and breakfast sought for south Main Street went without substantive discussion shortly before Thanksgiving, but will be up for debate a week before Christmas.

A public hearing on the bed and breakfast operation proposed for 114 Main St. — near the Keeler Tavern — was opened during the Planning and Zoning Commission’s Nov. 26 meeting, then immediately adjourned until Dec. 17.

This was done at the request of attorney Robert Jewell, representing owner-applicants Douglas and Laurice Haynes and their Backilee Jane LLC.

“The applicant has requested that the public hearing be opened and immediately adjourned,” commission Chairwoman Rebecca Mucchetti told her colleagues.

By formally opening the public hearing, the commission set in motion a timeline for a vote upon the application.

About five people left the meeting room immediately after the public hearing on the application was adjourned on the night of Nov. 26 and discussion was rescheduled for Dec. 17.