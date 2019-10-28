Application seeks bed and breakfast on Ridgefield’s Main Street

The house at 114 Main Street was built in 1740 by David Hoyt. The property boasts eight beds and nine baths. According to an application submitted to the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission, it could be repurposed into a bed and breakfast. less The house at 114 Main Street was built in 1740 by David Hoyt. The property boasts eight beds and nine baths. According to an application submitted to the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission, it could be ... more Photo: Douglas Elliman / Zillow.com Photo: Douglas Elliman / Zillow.com Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Application seeks bed and breakfast on Ridgefield’s Main Street 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Could a bed and breakfast be coming to Ridgefield’s historic Main Street?

According to a special permit application on file at the town’s Planning and Zoning Department, owners of the historic house at 114 Main Street are seeking a new use for the two-acre property.

The home, which was built in 1740 by David Hoyt, sits next to the Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center and is located directly across from Ridgefield’s historic fountain. The property is owned by Douglas and Laurice Haynes, according to the special permit application.

The applicant on file for the bed and breakfast project is Baciklee Jane, LLC.

The Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to receive the special permit application Tuesday, Oct. 29. The commission will then schedule a site walk and a public hearing.

The home at 114 Main Street currently has eight beds and nine baths.

The West Lane Inn, which was recently sold for $2,305,000, is currently Ridgefield’s only bed and breakfast. A bed and breakfast proposed at 47 Circle Drive in 2017 was met with backlash from neighbors.

For more information on this story, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Ridgefield Press.