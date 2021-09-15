Ridgefield bans marijuana businesses for 1 year

RIDGEFIELD — Following a polite but pedantic discussion that drew minimal public comment Tuesday night, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 8-1 to enact a one-year moratorium on permits and applications for several kinds of cannabis businesses until the town has time to scrutinize the issue.
Earlier this year the state made recreational marijuana legal in Connecticut, with plans and additional legislation slowly evolving for how — and how many — retailers, distributors, growers and more will be allowed to do business in each municipality.