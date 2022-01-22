Ridgefield baker chips in to benefit Meals on Wheels from her home kitchen
1 of9
Stacey Sussman, owner of Stacey’s Totally Baked, is selling cookie boxes to benefit Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2021, Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of9
Stacey Sussman, owner of Stacey’s Totally Baked, is selling cookie boxes to benefit Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2021, Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9
Stacey Sussman, owner of Stacey’s Totally Baked, is selling cookie boxes to benefit Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2021, Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of9
Stacey Sussman, owner of Stacey’s Totally Baked, is selling cookie boxes to benefit Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2021, Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9
Stacey Sussman, owner of Stacey’s Totally Baked, is selling cookie boxes to benefit Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2021, Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of9
Stacey Sussman, owner of Stacey’s Totally Baked, is selling cookie boxes to benefit Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2021, Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
9 of9
RIDGEFIELD — A local baker is starting the new year on a sweet note by giving back to an organization that delivers meals to residents in need.
This month, Stacey Sussman,
owner of Stacey’s Totally Baked, is donating $10 from each box of cookies she sells to Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield. Her homemade cookies will also be included in the nonprofit’s deliveries later this month.
Alyssa covers the town of Ridgefield for Hearst Connecticut Media Group. She previously worked at the Herald Community Newspapers on (not in) Long Island, N.Y. Her reporting has been recognized in the New York Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest, but she is most proud of her award for best headline writing. When she's not on the beat, Alyssa enjoys going to the beach, exploring new places and belting at karaoke.