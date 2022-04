RIDGEFIELD — The town and school district has earned an award for its solar installation project at the high school.

The Connecticut Green Bank named it a “Solar PPA Outstanding Project” of 2021 as part of its seventh annual awards presented in late March.

The entity recognized the town, Board of Education and Con Edison Solutions for the 319.95 kilowatt solar installation at the high school. The system was installed at no cost to the town through a power purchase agreement, known as a PPA, said Vincent Giordano, of the Ridgefield Action Committee for the Environment.

Across the state, these awards recognized 27 contractors who are “offering Green Bank’s Home Solutions or Building Solutions programs and are performing at a high level and developing outstanding projects, as well as recognizing other Green Bank partners,” according to the Green Bank.

“Each year, selecting contractors and projects to award is a challenge because there are so many people and organizations forging the way to a thriving clean energy future in our state,” Bryan Garcia, president and CEO of the Green Bank, said in a statement. “While all industries have faced challenges due to the global pandemic, Connecticut’s clean energy economy has proven more resilient than that of other states in the region and the nation overall. This is thanks to the continued collaboration between state leaders and agencies, our utility partners, and the contractors, lenders and residents and building owners who understand the benefits of combating climate change and reducing energy burdens.”

Through the 20-year-term of the agreement, Ridgefield estimates saving more than $450,000 with the system, Giordano said. This is the sixth solar installation for the Town and five more installations are in the works, he said.