RIDGEFIELD — Members of the public will be allowed to nominate candidates for a new cultural award that has sparked controversy over the last few months.

The opening of nominations for the Economic & Community Development Committee's first cultural award comes as a member of the commission continues to face heat over a comment she made at a meeting last summer, when she said the award shouldn’t be named after “an old white guy.”

Residents continue to call for Kay Gelfman, who apologized for the comment, to resign from the commission or for her to not be allowed to vote on the winner. The commission's chairwoman said she has no plans to request either.

'Old white guy' comment

Gelfman's remarks pertained to the commission's Aug. 1 discussion regarding naming its first-ever cultural district award after a deserved person. The commission had considered architect Cass Gilbert, who designed the fountain in Ridgefield and the U.S. Supreme Court Building, among other buildings.

In the discussion, Gelfman, an appointed member of the commission, said on several occasions that "you shouldn't name the award after an old white guy." She later apologized and said that she intended to emphasize "the importance of diversity and inclusion in our activities."

At the commission's Nov. 7 meeting, more than a dozen residents, including members of the town's volunteer boards, spoke during public comment — both in support of Gelfman and against her statement.

Mike Raduazzo, Ridgefield's Republican Town Committee chair, recommended Gelfman step down from the commission and not vote on the person who will be nominated for the award.

"She has shown her bias and she should be excluded from any further discussions on voting for this award," he said.

Lori Mazzola, the Ridgefield Voters United spokesperson, said she was insulted by Gelfman's comment. She said it "was racial, it was discriminatory, it was ageism."

However, Selectman Sean Connelly said people should look at the "sentiment" behind Gelfman's comment.

"This notion that I, as an aging, older white male, my whole life, I can look around and see awards and statues and all sorts of things ... of people who look like me," he said. "The notion of trying to say — that maybe we look to find other kinds of people who look different to promote different perspectives."

John Katz, who is on the town's Planning and Zoning Affordable Commission, said "being both almost 85 and male," Gelfman's comment "was one of encouraging diversity."

"It's time for the commission to move forward and continue in their volunteer work for the town," he said, adding "Who among us has not said something that he or she wishes was rephrased — it happens to me all the time."

Accepting nominations

Called the Cultural District Award, the honor will go to an individual who has made an extraordinary contribution to the economic development of the town by furthering some aspect of Ridgefield’s cultural district. The nominee could be anyone in town.

Nominations must be submitted by midnight Dec. 4 and be sent to ridgefieldecdc@gmail.com and include the name of the nominee plus a one-paragraph description of his or her qualifications for the role, including all relevant dates, organizations, etc.

Nominations will be discussed and the honoree possibly selected at the commission's 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 meeting in the lower level conference room of Town Hall.

Commission Chair Glori Norwitt said she will leave it up to Gelfman whether she will vote.

"As chair, I'm not going to prevent her from voting," Norwitt said. "At this point, I believe she will be voting as a commissioner, unless there's a motion to not have her vote or unless she recuses herself for any reason."

Gelfman has nominated Richard Klein, who has worked as exhibitions director at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield. Klein is retiring after 30 years with the museum.

The award will be presented at the Ridgefield Art Council’s Behind the Scenes ceremony on May 11, 2023, at a location to be determined. To date, the committee received three nominations.

At the ceremony, which is a Ridgefield Arts Council organized event, there will be two cultural district awards given — a 2022 winner and a 2023 winner.