Ridgefield author celebrates book launch

Ridgefield’s own Harvard-trained orthodontist, Blaine Langberg, will celebrate the launch of his debut novel, Journey of a JuBu: How a Neurotic Jew Found His Inner Bu, via live Zoom webinar Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m.

The author will be interviewed by Tom Fiffer, senior editor, Ethics, The Good Men Project and founder, Christmas Lake Creative, about how Langberg has followed the maxim “write what you know” when creating his protagonist, Adam Freeman, who examines the struggle to achieve spirituality in today’s pop culture-obsessed society.

This author talk will be followed by a Q & A and signed copies of Langberg’s book may be purchased by ordering at Books on the Common, co-sponsors of the event.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.