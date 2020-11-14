Ridgefield attorney, 24 total at Cohen and Wolf recognized

Joseph G. Walsh, of Ridgefield, is one of 24 attorneys to be recognized by their peers with inclusion in the 2020 issue of the Super Lawyers magazine.

Joseph G. Walsh of Ridgefield was one of 24 Cohen & Wolf attorneys recognized by their peers with inclusion in Super Lawyers 2020.

Walsh has lived in Ridgefield for more than 30 years. He and his wife Barbara raised three sons in town who have graduated from Ridgefield High School. Walsh has coached youth basketball and baseball in town since 1989, and still coaches in the Ridgefield Basketball Association and Ridgefield Little League.

Additional information on the firm is available at cohenandwolf.com.

Super Lawyers, which has a magazine, recognizes attorneys in more than 70 areas of practice using a patented multiphase selection process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with independent research and each candidate is evaluated based on multiple indicators of professional achievement including verdicts, transactions, experience, honors and awards, scholarly lectures, pro bono and community service.